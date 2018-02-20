Justin Theroux Wasn’t Ready To Marry Jennifer Aniston, According To ‘Us Weekly’

Jennifer Aniston felt the need to get married and Justin Theroux agreed so he wouldn't lose her.

It’s been only two years since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got married, but the pair already called it quits. Fans have been wondering what the real reason was for their split, and some even speculate that it could be the actress’s closeness with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. However, a new report revealed that the possible reason for their breakup could be their marriage.

According to Us Weekly, Justin wasn’t ready to marry Jennifer at that time because they hadn’t figured out where they were going to live. The Friends star has a mansion in Los Angeles while The Leftovers actor has an apartment in New York. Theroux was reportedly in love with Aniston, but he wasn’t keen on getting married. He was allegedly happy with the status of their relationship and thought marriage was just a piece of paper, so that’s why he doesn’t think it is important.

However, Jennifer Aniston felt the need to marry Justin Theroux because of people scrutinizing her personal life as she was still searching for her happily ever after. A source claimed that the 46-year-old actor was forced to get married to the 49-year-old actress because he didn’t want to lose her. Unfortunately, their marriage didn’t work out and one reason was the distance. According to an insider, Jennifer tried living in New York with Justin but she prefers staying in California.

While the latest report claimed that marriage could be the reason for Aniston and Theroux’s split, TMZ revealed that the two may not have been legally married. The website didn’t find any records of their wedding in L.A. County and the divorce lawyers they’ve contacted all said that the couple hasn’t contacted them.

The Hollywood A-listers secretly got married, and it was Jimmy Kimmel who officiated the wedding. The talk show host also officiated the renewal of vows for Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso. Despite the lack of proof, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux used to express how happy they were being married. The hunky actor told Rhapsody that marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small. He even called his wife his ally, claiming how good it was to have someone have your back.

The blonde beauty, on the other hand, told Harper’s Bazaar that they felt married for so long and that’s why she thinks married life is normal and fun, but not much different. However, she also realized that she has to love something for her to leave her home, her dogs, and her husband. With that being said, fans may be wondering now what Jennifer loves most for her to ditch Justin.