Kaia Gerber Dons High-Waisted Swimsuit While Visiting With Four-Legged Island Native That Fans Are Loving

Cindy Crawford's daughter looks every inch the model in her black swimsuit while interacting with a tropical island native on the beach.

Kaia Gerber shared another photo from her tropical vacation on Instagram Monday. The 16-year-old model posted an image of her on the beach in a high-waisted black bikini as she bent down greeting a four-legged island native. Fans are loving the animal about as much as the fashion star in the cute photo.

The photo shows Cindy Crawford’s daughter kneeling down with her hand reaching towards the piglet. She’s holding something that the little pig is interested in — possibly a treat.

It’s unknown where Gerber is taking her break, but she’s alone on a secluded beach with a white boat docked near the shoreline. At least one person accompanied the young beauty since someone snapped the photograph while she visited with the piglet.

Kaia’s Instagram followers took a liking to the little island native.

“Love the little pig,” one commented.

“Who’s cuter?” another wrote.

“Omg, so precious,” someone added.

“The cutest little piggy ever,” a fan remarked

Kaia Gerber is taking a break from her busy modeling schedule to unwind. She just wrapped New York Fashion Week after modeling for multiple big-name designers. She posted a photo on Sunday of her relaxing in a red bikini and black hat. She simply captioned the photo, “recovery.”

Last week, Kaia was on the runway wearing designs by Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta, Alexander Wang and Anna Sui. The model was the given honor of opening for Alexander Wang’s last show. She also modeled at the Coach Fall fashion show on Tuesday.

paradise A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Feb 19, 2018 at 9:11am PST

Harper’s Bazaar published an article in January on what a “perfect day” is like for Kaia Gerber. The teenager shared that she doesn’t set the alarm on Saturday, waking up around 9 a.m. She’ll kick back listening to music and checking her Instagram account for a while before getting in the shower. By 10 a.m. she’s eaten a bagel, one of her favorite weekend foods. She and the rest of her family go on a beach bike ride late morning.

recovery A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Feb 17, 2018 at 10:53am PST

By 3:30 p.m. Kaia will work on homework. She’s close to graduating from Malibu High School through its online program.

Surprisingly, the slender model indulges in a Cuban-style banana split with friends on Saturday afternoons. Kaia also said she doesn’t go a day without eating pasta; penne with vodka sauce is her “all-time favorite” and something she knows how to prepare herself.

Once the Gerber family is finished with a quick dinner, they all sit down to watch a movie.

Kaia Gerber makes it a priority to be in bed by 9 a.m.

“I’ll turn in as early as I can. I don’t sleep well when I’m traveling, so there’s nothing I like more than getting in my own bed,” she said.