Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman In The ‘Braxton Family Values’ Trailer

After months of speculation about Birdman and Toni Braxton’s relationship, the singer has finally confirmed that she is engaged to the Cash Money CEO in the teaser for Braxton Family Values.

The upcoming season teases the development of Toni’s new relationship, while Tamar’s relationship with Vincent is heading to divorce.

Many fans speculated whether her large diamond ring was an engagement or wedding ring. The couple has been private about their relationship, leaving it up for speculation.

Tamar led fans to believe that her sister got married in an Instagram post where she referred to Toni as Mrs. Williams. Birdman’s real name is Bryan Williams.

Braxton teased her engagement on Good Morning America while promoting “Fath Under Fire” in January, when she stated that she is not married yet.

The secretive couple has been friends for more than 10 years, but they first appeared as a couple at the BET Awards in 2016. The Cash Money CEO briefly appeared in a previous season of Braxton Family Values; however, it is unclear whether the occasional rapper will make an appearance in the upcoming sixth season.

Birdman was previously in a relationship with singer Keyshia Cole and has two children from a previous relationship.

Did you know @tonibraxton's Un-Break My Heart is the second biggest-selling single by a female singer in Billboard history? #FunFactFriday #BFV pic.twitter.com/BEpsGXHk4J — #BFV (@BFV_WEtv) February 16, 2018

Toni Braxton has two children from a previous marriage and suffers from lupus. The Grammy-winning singer has documented her struggle with her illness on Braxton Family Values.

Birdman recently released Before Anythang: The Cash Money Story, a documentary about his rise in the music industry and starting his label.

Birdman is currently in an ongoing dispute with Lil Wayne about the rapper not receiving payment for his music. Lil Wayne alleges that Birdman is stopping him from releasing his highly-anticipated album Tha Carter V.

Since Braxton Family Values is filmed several months before its release, it is possible that Birdman and Toni Braxton have since tied the knot. However, she denied their marriage on live TV as recently as January.

Tamar Braxton, on the other hand, has repeatedly claimed that Toni has tied the knot with Birdman. Tamar stated on The Wendy Williams Show that Birdman is her brother-in-law.

It is also possible that Birdman and Toni Braxton will get married on the TV show.