Gossip king Reality Steve reports that one 'Bachelor Winter Games' couple got engaged during the filming of the reunion show.

The Bachelor Winter Games spoilers have teased that there are multiple couples who last beyond filming and now the show is teasing that one pair from this debut season will be getting engaged. Gossip guru Reality Steve has already shared quite a bit about which contestants pair up during this “Bachelor Nation” outing and now he shares the scoop on which two reportedly get engaged, apparently during the reunion filming that took place recently.

Reality Steve has already revealed that Lesley Murphy and Dean Unglert leave Bachelor Winter Games as a couple, and they’ve been very public about that. Viewers may be expecting those two to get engaged during the upcoming Winter Games reunion show, but Reality Steve’s spoilers say it’s not them. It’s also not Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt, who are said to be a couple at this point too.

Instead, it seems that one pair who endured drama during filming, and split, reunited after filming and has since gotten very serious. Reality Steve’s Bachelor Winter Games spoilers detail that Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard from Canada are together and engaged. Viewers have been analyzing the photo shared by the network, and there does seem to be reason to believe that Clare is indeed the one who got engaged.

Breaking News: There will be ICE on #TheBachelorWinterGames!! Who will be engaged? Watch it all play out next week! ????????❄️ pic.twitter.com/MNXfNB7jY3 — The Bachelor Winter Games (@BachWinterGames) February 17, 2018

As some eagle-eyed fans have noticed, the person wearing the massive engagement ring in the teaser photo also is wearing a thin gold band on her pinky finger. As it happens, there is one Bachelor Winter Games contestant in particular who tends to wear jewelry like that: Clare Crawley.

How is it that Clare and Benoit get engaged given what happened earlier on Bachelor Winter Games? As everybody saw during Episode 2, Benoit left the show after he discovered that Clare’s feelings for him weren’t as strong as his for her. She was trying to manage a bit of a love triangle, pursuing things with both Christian and Benoit, and it didn’t go well.

However, it seems that Clare and Benoit reconnected after filming and fell head-over-heels for one another. Granted, the photo shared by the network doesn’t share enough about the guy involved to prove it is Benoit rather than Christian, but Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate that Benoit is the one now with Clare.

Crawley has been looking for love within this franchise for a while now and fans are excited that she may have finally found the right man for her. The show airs on Tuesday, February 20 and Thursday, February 22 with the reunion show airing Thursday night as well. Will Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard’s reported engagement last? Fans are rooting for these two and can’t wait to see what comes next.