‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Friz Wedding Derailed And Liason Love Scene Filmed – Hints From Fan Event

Roger Howarth teases at 'GH' fan event that there's no Franco and Liz wedding ahead plus set sources promise Jason and Liz love scene.

General Hospital spoilers from a recent fan event leaked on social media and, according to GH actor Roger Howarth, the Friz wedding was a no-go. The word spread on Twitter among fans that attended the personal appearance hosted by the actor that plays reformed serial killer Franco and he said they had not filmed the wedding. This revelation seemingly conflicts with spoilers that the 14,000th episode of the ABC soap, airing Friday, February 23, would be Franco and Liz Webber’s (Rebecca Herbst) wedding. However, what Roger might have meant was that the ceremony didn’t get to its finish and that aligns with the latest GH spoilers.

Port Charles Explosion Stops Wedding

Other recent General Hospital spoilers hint the reason Franco and Liz’s wedding doesn’t go off is because an explosion rocks Charles Street. This all ties back to the race for Port Charles’ mayor. Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) backed Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) and played dirty to make sure he won. Jim paid a tabloid to publish an election day smear piece on Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) that implied she used her influence to get her ex-husband Julian Jerome (William deVry) out of prison.

The tabloid article isn’t true, but Jim hoped it would be enough to sway voters towards victory for Ned. New GH spoilers from TV Source tease that the dirty tactic won’t be enough to give Ned the victory. If Alexis is the new mayor, Jim Harvey knows his Charles Street development project will be dead in the water. That’s why he goes to extremes and sets off an explosion, possibly with an epicenter at Charlie’s Pub to make sure the area is not fit for habitation so he can rebuild as he wants.

WATCH: Elizabeth does her best to convince Jason that Franco isn't the man he used to be. #GH pic.twitter.com/OBpcy1b7eR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 14, 2018

GH On Hiatus, No Wedding Filmed

As of now, the ABC soap is on a two-week hiatus from mid-February until close to the end of the month. Fans at the event shared on Twitter that when they asked Roger Howarth about the wedding, he said it didn’t film before the break. Given the resumption of shooting on February 26, that means if the Friz wedding gets rescheduled, the earliest it could air is the end of March. That seems unlikely, and new spoilers from sources behind the scenes share that a big twist is ahead for Liz and her sweetie.

General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps say that Franco goes to Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) on February 23 to deal with last-minute wedding jitters. Kevin calms his patient, but the wedding falls apart because of the act of God that rips apart Charles Street. On February 27, Franco is restless, and the next day, he has a nightmare. The trauma of the explosion shakes loose his missing childhood memories. GH spoilers from Soap Central promise Franco has an epiphany on March 1 and confronts Jim Harvey on March 2 about the abuse.

Childhood Abuse Throws Franco For A Loop

Under ordinary circumstances, nothing would stop Franco from rescheduling the wedding and making things official with Liz. However, given the revelation that Jim Harvey abused Franco and Drew Cain (Billy Miller) as kids, it sidelines Friz’s future. In fact, spoilers from an inside set source say that Franco and Liz break up after the wedding falls apart when Franco admits he lied to her about shoving Drew down the stairs as children. That and Franco’s obsession with the past pulls them apart.

The same source says that Liz and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), who is heartbroken over losing Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco), run into each other and reconnect. General Hospital spoilers hint at a Liason one-night stand that is not the spark of a new romance but, instead, is an acknowledgment of the love they once shared and a farewell. Liz still loves Franco, and Jason still loves Sam, but they both need comfort, and that’s what their night of passion serves. Liz and Jason reportedly keep this encounter secret.

Catch up now on the latest GH scoop for the next two weeks, Nelle’s plan to gaslight Carly and how she exposes Avery’s true paternity, and what happens when Drew loses his memories of Scout and Sam on March 1. Watch ABC weekdays for new GH episodes and check back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.