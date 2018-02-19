Chris Hemsworth’s Wife, Elsa Pataky, Proves She Can Handle Anything As She Wrangles A Snake In The Bathroom

Over the last week, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been posting pictures and videos from their family vacation, which showed the couple and their children not only taking in the sights but also interacting with the local wildlife. These images included pictures of the couple holding koalas and Hemsworth interacting with dolphins and even a snake at one point. However, in a new Instagram post, Elsa Pataky seems to have had her own interaction with a snake, even if this one was not in the wild.

As Fox News reported, last night Pataky shared a video to her Instagram story, showing her and a friend having to wrangle a snake that had made its way into the bathroom of the couple’s home in Byron Bay. In the video, the two women were shown working together to get the snake safely out of the bathroom, using both the handle of a mop and a large box.

In the caption that Elsa Pataky added to her post, the actress said, “This is how I put her in the box. So professional!”

The video itself shows Pataky standing on top of the toilet with the mop in her hand, while her friend seems to be on the floor of the bathroom, holding onto the large, empty box.

While Elsa Pataky’s friend handles the box on the floor, the actress can be seen slowly moving the snake into the box, even as it is seen repeatedly flicking its tongue out. The snake in question was a large tree snake, which is a native of the area known as the Northern Rivers. These snakes can be found in large quantities around the Byron Bay area where Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky live, although they are not venomous reptiles and are not really known for biting. Instead of biting when they feel threatened in some way, these snakes will emit a strong odor in their agitated state.

Although the Instagram post proves that Elsa Pataky can handle anything that comes her way, including a large snake in the bathroom, this is not the first time that the actress has shown that she knows what she is doing in an emergency. In fact, in an interview back at the end of 2016, Chris Hemsworth even talked about how his wife once saved his life in the Himalayas after he found himself dealing with a severe case of altitude sickness.

No matter what she is doing, it is clear that Elsa Pataky is the problem solver of the family and has no problem dealing with a snake in the bathroom or saving her husband’s life.