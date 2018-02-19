Royal Commentator Reveals Where Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Share Their First Public Married Kiss

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes the momentous event will happen right outside of St. George's Chapel after the wedding.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first kiss as a married couple will be one of the biggest moments of their upcoming wedding. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first kiss took place on a balcony in Buckingham Palace, and royal experts now believe they know where Markle and Harry’s first public smooch might take place.

According to Express, thousands of onlookers are expected to flood Windsor Castle grounds on May 19 to catch a glimpse of Harry and Markle after they exchange vows. The couple is scheduled to take part in a procession after the ceremony, both of which will be televised. Kensington Palace has been very secretive about the highly anticipated kiss, but royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes the momentous event will happen right outside of St. George’s Chapel.

“It is the moment which the media need on an occasion as significant and historic as this and I am sure there will be a kiss after the service on the steps of St George’s Chapel before the carriage procession begins,” Fitzwilliams shared.

The kiss will not be the first time we’ve seen the pair smooch in public. The two were caught stealing a kiss during the Invictus Games last fall. However, Fitzwilliams believes this kiss will be different because it is aimed at reaching royal fans around the world and is one of the most anticipated moments of the wedding day.

To that end, Harry and Markle will control exactly when and where it takes place.

The first public kiss has become an enduring tradition dating back to Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s kiss on a Buckingham Palace balcony back in 1981.

William and Kate mirrored the moment shortly after they exchanged vows in 2011. Their first smooch delighted the crowd so much that they kissed twice.

Although Harry and Markle do not have a balcony to show their affection, fans can rest assured that they won’t hold back. The two are open about displaying their affection, and fans can’t wait to see what happens on the big day.

Shortly after the ceremony in St. George’s Chapel, Harry and Markle will ride through the streets of Windsor in a royal carriage. The ride will begin in the afternoon and stops will include High Street, Castle Hill, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road, Long Walk, and Windsor Castle, where the procession will end. The wedding will be televised with the Dean of Windsor, RT Rev David Conner, officiating.

While Harry and Markle will be following quite a few traditions on their wedding day, there are a few they are throwing out the window.

Inside sources claim that Harry is not a big fan of rings and will not be wearing any bands for the wedding. William also ditched the wedding ring when he tied the knot with Kate.

Prince Philip also hasn’t worn a wedding ring in the over 70 years he’s been married to Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to exchange vows on May 19.