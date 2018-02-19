‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, Feb. 21: Devon Rejects Hilary, Chelsea-Phyllis Faceoff

What's going to happen Wednesday, February 21, on 'Young and the Restless'?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, February 21, tease Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will work to turn Nick (Joshua Morrow) on Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). On Wednesday’s show, the situation between Chelsea and Phyllis intensifies as Billy (Jason Thompson) works with Phyllis to prove Chelsea lied about Christian’s paternity. It’s only a matter of time before Chelsea will have to admit Phyllis has been right about her all along.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Billy decides to join Phyllis in her investigation on Chelsea. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he has felt that Phyllis should mind her own business where Chelsea is concerned. However, he does understand why she’s concerned as Chelsea’s scam put Fenmore’s in a jam. Billy knows that Phyllis cares about Nick as they were married and share a child.

Instead of fighting with Phyllis about stopping the investigation, Billy decided to join her by helping her uncover whatever information she needs. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis lays it all out for him. The money stolen was deposited to Alexandra West’s bank account. In Phyllis’ mind, it proves Chelsea is a liar and a thief.

When Chelsea told Phyllis that Christian is Adam’s son, she wasn’t sure she was telling the truth. That’s why she needs Billy, Kevin (Greg Rikaart), and Sharon (Sharon Case) to help her uncover the truth before Nick gets hurt by Chelsea.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) told Devon (Bryton James) that she still loves him and she wanted to know whether he felt the same about her. Devon will admit that he cares about her, but he cannot give her another chance to hurt his family. Deep down, Devon knows that if he gave Hilary another chance, she would hurt his sister, Lily (Christel Khalil).

Hilary will feel devastated that Devon cannot trust her. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary will inform Devon that she will prove to him that she’s changed. She believes that they are meant to be together and start a family together. Devon isn’t ready to trust her and suggests he may never be ready to put faith in her.

It looks like a great episode ahead Wednesday, February 21, on Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.