Melania Trump Displays Affection For Husband During Party Despite Reports Of Marital Discord

First Lady Melania Trump was photographed getting cozy with her husband at Mar-a-Lago on Friday night.

Melania Trump appeared to openly display affection for her husband at a party over the weekend despite all of the scandalous reports about their marriage. The first lady was photographed Friday night sitting near President Donald Trump at an event held at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

Daily Mail published two images in which Trump and his wife are seated together relaxing as they take in the festive atmosphere. While the photos are grainy, it’s plain to see the couple are at ease with one another. It’s a different picture than what the public has been largely witnessed over the course of Trump’s presidency.

Two photos show Melania’s hand placed on her husband’s arm as he reaches for her leg. A second image shows the two leaning toward each other during an apparent discussion.

CNN‘s Kevin Liptak described the event as a “Studio 54-themed” disco party in the ballroom of Mar-a-Lago. The event was a few hours after the couple visited victims in the hospital who were injured in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

As the report notes, an Instagram post by user Sean Bianco reveals that the president and Melania were at the party for a brief period and had a “somber” mood.

“Please take note that the President did NOT dance,” Bianca wrote. “He and the First Lady were there for a short time but neither was dancing around as one should have expected. Their mood was somber and they were there for a very short time.”

Melania Trump showed affection toward her husband on Friday at a party held at Mar-a-Lago. Evan Vucci / AP Images

The photos are a visual departure from how the pair have been viewed publicly.

The latest allegations made an ex-Playboy Playmate of the Year that she had an affair with Donald Trump is believed to have added more strain on his marriage. On Friday, Karen McDougal claimed she and Trump had a romp soon after Melania gave birth to their son, Barron. It’s a scandal that follows on the heels of another in which porn star, Stormy Daniels, claimed she also had an affair with Trump back then as well. The first lady has made several mysterious moves since the Daniels story came to light, such as cancelling her trip to Devos, Switzerland with the president and making and arriving at the State of the Union Address in a separate vehicle.

On Friday, Melania Trump arrived alone to board Air Force One before she and the president flew from Washington to Florida. Her spokesperson has reasoned many times that scheduling conflicts are behind the first lady’s movements.