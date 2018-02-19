‘One Piece’ Chapter 896 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One Week Break

One Piece Chapter 896 will finally reveal the outcome of the battle between Monkey D. Luffy and Charlotte Katakuri.

One Piece Chapter 896 won’t be coming out soon as manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one-week break. The upcoming chapter is expected to feature the outcome of the intense battle between Monkey D. Luffy and Charlotte Katakuri. Will the Strawhat Pirates captain successfully take down Big Mom’s sweet commander using Gear 4th Snakeman?

The latest chapter of One Piece mainly focused on the fight between Luffy and Katakuri. After receiving a huge amount of damage from the enemy, the Strawhat Pirates captain had a huge power-up – Gear 4th Snakeman. Aside from the change in his appearance, Luffy is now able to hit Katakuri by stretching his arms. However, it didn’t take long before Katakuri found out his strategy.

With both fighters having Conqueror’s Haki, it’s very noticeable that they evenly match, especially after Luffy got his new form. Still, no matter how strong they are, they will run out of stamina as the battle goes on. A scene in One Piece Chapter 895 showed that Luffy is already very exhausted and hungry. However, he needs to beat the sweet commander in order to fulfill his promise to his friends.

The final scene of One Piece Chapter 895 hinted the nearing end of the battle between Luffy and Katakuri. They are now both ready to give everything they’ve got in their final attack. Luffy is about to use “King Cobra” while Katakuri will counter with “Sliced Mochi: Slayer.” One Piece Chapter 896 will surely feature the conclusion of the most epic battle of the Whole Cake Island Arc.

However, fans will be needing to wait longer before the release of the upcoming chapter. As stated at the end of the latest chapter, One Piece Chapter 896 won’t be available this week. Still, this does not stop the fans from making their early predictions for the next chapter. On Reddit, maxpower8421 said that Luffy will win the fight and send Katakuri flying out of the Mirror World. Beating the sweet commander will let him reunite with his crew. However, as everyone knows, Big Mom’s sons and daughters are waiting for him to come out of the Mirror World to capture him.

Another interesting speculation from MrS0L0MoN is that the battle between Luffy and Katakuri will be a draw. The sweet commander will let Luffy go and look for him in the future to have their rematch. Unlike most of Big Mom’s children, Katakuri has a different personality, proven by how he respected the Strawhat Pirates captain despite wreaking havoc in their territory.