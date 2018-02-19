‘DanMachi’ Season 2, Anime Movie A Go: ‘Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Arrow Of The Orion’

JC Staff has announced 'Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?' Season 2 along with a new 'DanMachi' movie with an original story.

DanMachi Season 2 has finally been officially confirmed to be greenlit for production! What’s more, Bell Cranel and Hestia will be also be making their comeback with a new anime movie called Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion (Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka? Orion no Ya).

According to Comic Natalie, DanMachi light novel publisher GA Bunko announced the news during the “GA Bunko 2018 Happyo Stage” event that’s being held at Wonder Festival 2018 in Japan. Author Fujino Omori will be writing an original story for the new DanMachi movie. Voice actors Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Inori Minase will be returning as Bell and Hestia. Artist Suzuhito Yasuda will be creating the character designs for any new characters in the film.

The new key visual released during the event shows Bell and Hestia looking off into the distance, but it does not provide any hints about what the story is about. Bell is wearing a new outfit instead of his Pyonkichi Mk-V armor, and female cosplayers may be interested in trying out Hestia’s new dress. It’s possible the film’s plot takes place in the same time frame as Volume 8 since that book is focused on side stories.

The “arrow of the Orion” may be a literal treasure that Bell is seeking out, or it could be a reference to Greek mythology. Hestia, Athena, and Artemis were known as the virgin goddesses who had vows of chastity, but Artemis fell in love with Orion and was tempted to give up her vow. Artemis, the goddess of hunting, is fooled by her brother Apollo into shooting an arrow at a small target in the distance. It turns out this target was Orion, and Artemis killed her would-be lover with that arrow!

The key visual for the new movie 'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion' that's being produced by JC Staff.

Unfortunately, the exact DanMachi Season 2 release date was not announced (other than the vague promise that it is “coming soon”), nor is it possible to speculate on the number of episodes based on what has been shown. However, there is now enough source material in the light novel series for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 2 to be a two-cour season since the first anime left off at Volume 5 and the book series is currently up to DanMachi Volume 13. Assuming that DanMachi Season 2 comes out in 2019, the light novels could be up to Volume 15 by then.

Even the ordering of the production is currently unknown. The new DanMachi movie was announced first during the trailer video that was released, but that does not necessarily determine which project will be released first. It’s possible DanMachi Season 2 will be like The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2, which is airing in the first half of 2018 and then the Nanatsu no Taizai movie will come out in the fall.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 2.

While it’s uncertain whether the movie Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion will feature Apollo, it is certain that this god will be one of the featured DanMachi characters in the second season since his family plays a major in the upcoming story. Apollo challenges Hestia to a War Game so intrigue and betrayal rule the city. Worse, the Hestia Familia owes 200 million valis to Hephaestus and this unfortunate debt leads to a series of events which involves Bell, brothels, and more of Hermes’ shenanigans. Anime fans will just have to wait until DanMachi Season 2 to watch how fiasco plays out!