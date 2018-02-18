Camilla Invites Meghan Markle To Lunch At Clarence House, Helps Calm Wedding Jitters, ‘Daily Mail’ Reports

The Duchess of Cornwall allegedly gave some advice to the future bride and helped calm her pre-wedding nerves, according the 'Daily Mail.'

With just a few months away before the highly anticipated royal wedding, Meghan Markle is already feeling the pressure of being Prince Harry’s better half.

The bride-to-be, who is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19, reportedly suffered from pre-wedding nerves earlier this week but was calmed down by another royal — Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

According to the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old former Suits star has been feeling “overwhelmed” lately, especially with the prospect of her new life as a member of the royal family.

Apparently, Meghan is feeling some wedding jitters now that the big day is just a few months away. A source told the outlet that despite the actress’s confident demeanor in public events with Prince Harry, she still feels nervous behind closed doors.

“Meghan may appear confident when on Royal walkabouts, but she does have some pre-wedding butterflies – not about Harry, but about her new life.”

Meghan Markle reportedly feels wedding jitters months before the big day. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The same source added that an instruction was issued “from the very top” ordering all staff, aides, and senior members of the royal family to help Meghan feel at ease and adjust to her new life.

And it looks like Prince Charles’ wife is more than happy to oblige. According to the outlet, Camilla, who also married into the royals as a divorcee, took it upon herself to invite Meghan for an intimate lunch at Clarence House.

Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly calmed Meghan Markle’s pre-wedding nerves. Alastair Grant - Pool / Getty Images

The source claimed that Camilla had a “good long chat” with Meghan and reassured her that there is nothing to worry about. The Duchess of Cornwall also encouraged Prince Harry’s future wife to “air any worries or grievances” so that she could help alleviate them.

In addition, Meghan reportedly told Camilla about feeling constrained to the life in Kensington Palace. Apparently, the soon-to-be royal finds it hard to adjust to her new surroundings.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

“Kensington Palace is beautiful, but when Meghan wakes up she has nowhere to go, really,” the source said. “She can’t potter about on the High Street, attend gym classes, or jog around Hyde Park. Instead, she is confined to yoga at home or visits to Kate and William in Apartment 1A.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Before the big day, the American actress will be baptized into the Church of England and will begin the process of becoming a British citizen.