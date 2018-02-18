‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Brandi Slams James, Says He’s ‘Cocky’ And Told HOH About Final Four Plan

The former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star expressed disdain for James the first night in the ‘CBB US’ house and now believes he can’t be trusted.

On Saturday evening, the reigning Celebrity Big Brother Head of Household (HOH) nominated two players to sit on the eviction chopping block. One of the cast members facing possible eviction is angry with fellow cast member James Maslow, claiming he is kissing up to the HOH, acting “cocky” as ever, and giving the HOH information about an alliance plan.

BB Celeb live feed spoilers revealed that Omarosa is the current HOH, having won an endurance challenge Friday night. She nominated Brandi Glanville and Ross Mathews for eviction.

The Big Brother: Celebrity Edition feeds were dark for Saturday’s nomination ceremony, but when they returned it appeared Omarosa had been given some information regarding a final four plan involving Brandi, as previously reported by the Inqusitr. This may have played a part in Omarosa’s decision to nominate the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

At around 10:30 p.m. CBB US house time, Brandi appeared upset as she stood by the Diary Room door requesting wine from BB Celeb production staff. As she waited, Marissa Jaret Winokur approached her and the two women could be heard on live feeds discussing James.

Brandi told Marissa she was sure James spilled the beans about a plan she has with Marissa, Ross Mathews, and Ariadna Gutierrez to be the final four CBB US houseguests. James apparently was informed about the final four deal when the group approached him days ago about their plan to evict Shannon Elizabeth from the Celebrity Big Brother house, which they accomplished Friday night.

Brandi continued by saying James is now cooking with HOH Omarosa, which he did with Shannon when she was HOH. She then yelled, “It’s so clear!” and told Marissa the whole thing is “shady.” Brandi also called James’ ally, Mark McGrath, a “flopper. She said James is being a “D*** again and he’s being cocky as f*** with food.” Brandi asserted that Mark will not look at her or Ross, the other nominated CBB US houseguest.

Marissa informed Brandi she thinks the others are planning a blindside eviction by telling Brandi’s allies everyone is voting Ross out of the Celebrity Big Brother house, while secretly getting the others to vote for Brandi to go home. The two women declared that someone in their alliance must win the upcoming Power of Veto (POV) competition to ensure safety.

Omarosa’s nominations have been made. However, there is still a Veto twist, according to Buddy TV. The CBB US houseguests were made aware of the twist, but to date, don’t know what it will consist of since America’s vote will determine what it entails.

