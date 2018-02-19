'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' a runaway success at the box office as well as generating success in several categories.

It is a rarity, but Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle accomplished this weekend an amazing feat. Box Office Mojo confirmed the reboot movie just passed $900 million in sales worldwide.

A movie budget that equaled $90 million has definitely recovered the investments and costs to produce it. In addition, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a blockbuster hit. In addition, the film is going to have a third sequel scheduled to arrive in 2019.

What made it even more surprising was the release date. It coincided with Star Wars: The Last Jedi and was still able to become a successful movie for 2017.

“To the surprise to everyone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has become one of 2017’s biggest success stories. While the film was not projected to be a flop, it was certainly not expected to make as much money as it did, given Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s release less then [sic] a week earlier. But nonetheless, the film has remained a top box office contender as 2017 drew to a close and as 2018 began.”

According to Heroic Hollywood, the film has made Sony Pictures a very happy camper. Given its current tally at the box office, it is now the second highest grossing film of all time on the domestic and worldwide level.

The reboot from the original Jumanji with Robin Williams did not succeed right away once released in theaters. It trailed the last Star Wars movie and as December wore on it caught up in a big way.

The film has yet again led in another category. This time around, Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle dominated the box office for January 2018. It grossed over $200 million and is fifth largest of all-time behind films like Avatar ($312.1 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($243.8 million).

It is worth noting the movie was an international success. As stated by Deadline, the numbers were impressive in important Asian markets like Malaysia and Indonesia.

The top 10 markets leading through Friday ranged from countries in Asia, Europe, and Central America.

“The Top 10 markets through Friday are China ($76.1M), the UK ($49.9M), Australia ($37.2M), France ($28.1M), Russia ($25)M, Brazil ($23.6M), Germany ($22M), Mexico ($19.3M), Malaysia ($14M) and Spain ($13.7M).”

Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock,” might be surprised to learn that the movie he starred in became the highest grossing movie for the actor, per a Forbes report. It eclipsed the record from his previous blockbuster movie, 2015’s Fast Furious 7.

It won’t be the last time we see Johnson as a leading character for Jumanji. The movie performed well because of the great cast and an original plot, creating an entertaining and funny movie that will continue attracting moviegoers again and again.