Ultra Instinct Goku Dominates ‘DB’ Universe On ‘Dragon Ball Super’ And ‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’

Goku brings back mastered Ultra Instinct form to Dragon Ball Super episode 128 and a DLC to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Ultra Instinct Goku is all the hype in the Dragon Ball Universe this week as the anime and the game gets their fair share of this ultimate transformation.

Dragon Ball Super 128 is here and we’re down to the last minutes of the Tournament of Power. The return of Ultra Instinct Goku has been exciting many Dragon Ball fans for days now since he will be fighting Jiren in a rematch during this episode.

Episode 128 starts with the helpless battle of Vegeta against Jiren where Vegeta was completely eliminated from the tournament. Before Vegeta fell out of the rink to get eliminated, he passed his last burst of energy on to Goku.

Goku and Jiren’s fight is another helpless battle between Jiren and Universe 7, where Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue prove to be futile against Jiren’s power. During the match, Jiren tells Goku that he doesn’t understand why all of the people put their trust on him. And with a massive punch, he knocks Goku out of his Super Saiyan Blue.

Using the power of everyone’s trust on him–Vegeta included–Goku manages to evade Jiren’s supercharged punch right at the edge of the area. Goku’s power level rises exponentially and he goes into Ultra Instinct form.

Goku last used his Ultra Instinct in the Dragon Ball Super series during his battle with Kefla–although Goku noted during that time that he has yet to fully utilize the powers of the form. But as Goku goes into Ultra Instinct during his match with Jiren, we think that there is something different in his Ultra Instinct form this time.

Episode 128 is cut here and more will be revealed in the next episode.

This “perfected” Ultra Instinct form is what we believe will come to the Dragon BallXenoverse 2 game as an upcoming DLC. The new information about the perfected version of Goku’s Ultra Instinct came from the the latest issue of V-Jump magazine, ShonenGamezreported.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Will Add “Perfected” Ultra Instinct Goku, More Story Details Revealed https://t.co/PGvUDMDB4z pic.twitter.com/dlSwDhKNN7 — ShonenGames (@ShonenGameZ) February 17, 2018

A scanlated copy of the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 page shows that Ultra Instinct Goku will have the “Hiken” (Flying Fist) special attack, which lets him shoot intense pressure from his fists. Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku also has the “Attack Dodge” characteristic where he is able to automatically dodge attacks.

His ultimate attack will be the “Shin Etsu Enbu” where Goku starts with a combo, throws the enemy into the air, and finishes with an ultimate silver-colored super energy attack. This ultimate attack is very similar to the anime’s Ultra Instinct Kamehameha, used by Goku against Kefla during the Tournmaent of Power.

Bandai Namco has yet to reveal the release date of the new DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which will contain the perfected Ultra Instinct Goku.