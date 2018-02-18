‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: New HOH Uses Chess Set To Play Out Voting Scenarios And Make Nominations

The current ‘CBB US’ HOH used keen game play and hours of strategizing to nominate the two houseguests who now face possible eviction.

Tensions ran high in the Celebrity Big Brother house Saturday night after the new Head of Household (HOH) nominated two houseguests to sit on the chopping block. The eviction nominations weren’t made hastily, however, as late Friday night into the early morning hours, the HOH played out voting scenarios using a chess set to determine those she would target to head home.

Almost 24 hours ago, live feeds revealed that Omarosa had outlasted her fellow cast members in a grueling endurance competition that won her the HOH crown. The former White House aide knew an important task was ahead of her, mandating she pick two Big Brother: Celebrity Edition cast members to nominate for eviction.

As such, Omarosa could be seen on live feeds until almost 3 a.m. Saturday morning BBCeleb house time diligently working out voting scenarios using a miniature chess set in the HOH room as everyone else slumbered downstairs, according to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates.

Omarosa designated each chess piece to represent a houseguest, as she sat at the small game board, attempting to determine who each houseguest would vote to send home, reports Joker’s Updates. Her last Big Brother: Celebrity Edition scenario included nominating Ross Mathews and Marissa Jaret Winokur. Omarosa then posited that if Ross won the Power of Veto (POV) and saved himself from the eviction block, she would replace him with Brandi Glanville. Despite this intense nomination and voting examination, Omarosa was still perplexed where Metta World Peace’s vote would land as she headed for bed.

Ultimately, CBB US live feeds returned after disappearing for about an hour on Saturday evening. It was then learned that Omarosa nominated Ross and Brandi for eviction, according to Joker’s Updates.

The mood in the Celebrity Big Brother house was clearly tense following nominations, as Ross noted he was not pleased about Omarosa’s move. According to Big Brother Network, he could be heard defending himself to the current HOH saying he did not have a final four deal with the entire house. Brandi was also miffed and demanded to know who exposed her final four plan.

Although HOH Omarosa has made her nominations, there is still a Veto twist, according to Buddy TV that could upset everything. The CBB US houseguests were made aware of the twist, but still don’t know what it will consist of since America’s vote will determine what it will entail.

