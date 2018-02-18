‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Scoop: Ashleigh Brewer Leaves CBS Soap On Margot Robbie’s Advice

'B&B' bids goodbye to Ivy Forrester.

It’s official: Ashleigh Brewer, who plays the role of Ivy Forrester, will leave the Bold and the Beautiful.

Brewer Speaks Up On Exit

In an interview with Australia’s Herald Sun, the Bold and the Beautiful actress revealed that she would pursue others roles in Los Angeles.

“I’m doing the acting thing in LA, onwards and upwards.”

She plans to venture into other acting roles and graduate from soap operas. In 2014, Brewer left Australia and her role in the soap Neighbours to join the Bold and the Beautiful.

She joined the Bold and the Beautiful as Eric Forrester’s niece, Ivy Forrester. Ivy has been involved in various storylines over the years including a romantic entanglement with Liam Spencer and Wyatt Spencer. The jewelry designer was involved in the issue between Steffy and Quinn.

Her most recent appearance in the Bold and the Beautiful was when Brooke and Ridge tied the knot. However, she didn’t have active storylines for a while.

In the interview, Brewer added that she took the advice of one of her closest friends in the industry, Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie.

“It’s definitely time for me, and I’ve had Margot encouraging me for so long (saying) just leave it and see what happens.”

Brewer revealed that she is finally acting on it, and she decided to just throw caution to the wind and keep her options open. She added that after doing soaps for a decade, she thinks “it’s daunting but so exciting.”

More Opportunities Ahead

Thorsten Kaye, who portrays Ridge in the Bold and the Beautiful, believes Brewer is destined to be successful. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Brewer’s co-star in the Bold and the Beautiful believes she will snag roles not because she knows people in the industry but because she is good. He continued about how talented the young actress is. He added that Brewer is nice to have on the cast because she is bursting with positive energy and that when someone gives Brewer something to do, “you just want to sit there and watch her.”

He also revealed what he wants to see the actress do in the future and dropped some suggestions.

“She’s like a young Elizabeth Taylor – and if they ever do [Taylor’s] story, it’s got to be her telling it.”

As reported by She Knows, the Bold And The Beautiful star has two upcoming projects, At the Edge of Night and My Dinner with Herve. As yet, there is no news on when Ashleigh Brewer’s last episode will air on the Bold and the Beautiful.