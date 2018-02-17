Audrey Roloff Gets Intimate With Instagram Followers, ‘5 Things You Wouldn’t Know About Me’

Mrs. Roloff just connected with her fan base on another level.

Audrey Roloff just became a little more intimate with her Instagram followers. The Little People, Big World star just shared a lengthy post with her fans, detailing five things they wouldn’t know about her from looking at her Instagram.

The point of the post was to share facts with fans that they wouldn’t be able to pick up just from looking at Instagram photos. After she shared her five fun facts, she encouraged her 701,000 followers to share their own five facts in the comment section.

Audrey’s first fact was that she has “accidental gauges.” Referring to her ears, the reality star admitted she hadn’t worn earrings in over six years because of her oversized piercing holes. Audrey attributed these gages to constantly wearing a ski helmet immediately after getting her ears pierced. Her earns unnaturally stretched, to which she joked now look like a “piece of bologna.”

Her second admittance was that she used to be a tomboy. This might come as a shock to LPBW fans, as Audrey appears to be quite the girly-girl on her Instagram feed. Audrey claimed the only time she wore dresses was to prom, but now her closet is full of floral garbs.

One of Audrey’s most intimate confessions was detailing her history with chronic stomach pain. While attending college, she was diagnosed with multiple gastrointestinal issues. Her health had gotten so bad, she had to take time off from school. Eventually, Audrey got better which she attributed to the Lord’s help.

Audrey’s fourth fact was that she wasn’t allowed to wear makeup until she attended high school. She used to borrow friend’s eyeliner and put it on after she got to school, and would take it off before she got home. It might seem like this rivaled her tomboy claim, but Audrey only wanted to apply dark black eyeliner under her eyes, and nothing else.

The last fun fact of Audrey’s post was that she is a journaler. She has been keeping journals since she was 8-years-old, and explained how she developed her “passion for writing.” She admitted she fell out of the hobby over the last few years, but began her journaling journey again after giving birth to Ember. Her journal posts these days are short, consisting of a few sentences, but she is making sure to write down important and funny moments with her daughter.

The comment section of Audrey’s post is beginning to fill rapidly with fans’ own facts about themselves. The post was liked over 7,500 times in under an hour and currently has 55 very lengthy comments.