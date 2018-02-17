Kaia Gerber Shares Bikini Snap Of Her ‘Recovering’ After NYFW

Kaia Gerber shares new snap of her relaxing in the sun after a busy week of modeling during New York Fashion Week.

Kaia Gerber shared a photo on Instagram of her relaxing in a red bikini top and black hat. The 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has been busy modeling on the runway during New York Fashion Week and is taking some much-needed time off.

Kaia simply captioned the image, “recovery.”

Gerber accessorized the look with simple gold earrings and two gold necklaces — one of which bears her name.

Followers raved at how beautiful the young beauty looked and especially noted flawless her skin — a trait her mother is known for as well. It’s obvious a great deal of that stems from enviable genes, but Gerber is an expert at maintaining gorgeous skin. Several others commented on how much Kaia looks like her supermodel mom.

It’s unknown where Kaia Gerber is “recovering,” but it appears to be back home in LA or somewhere tropical. She’s laying down in an outdoor lounge area with a beach towel underneath her.

Daily Mail reported that Kaia was one busy model during NYFW, modeling for designers like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta, Alexander Wang and Anna Sui. She also modeled at the Coach Fall fashion show on Tuesday.

Some images of Kaia on the runway can be seen below. She shared them with her 2.9 million Instagram followers throughout the week.

recovery A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Feb 17, 2018 at 10:53am PST

At the young age of 16, Kaia Gerber is already a pro in the modeling industry.

As Daily Mail pointed out, Gerber was given the honor of opening Alexander Wang’s last show. She wore a black minidress with large black buttons down the middle.

When she modeled for Bottega Veneta, she donned a long-sleeved blue tunic with detailed green-and-yellow patterns around the neckline.

thank you! @bottegaveneta A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Feb 10, 2018 at 9:08am PST

For Tom Ford’s show on Thursday, Kaia displayed a pair of large sparkling earrings that had matching cuffs and a collar.

It seems that Kaia Gerber must be one special sibling as well because her brother, Presley Gerber, had a tattoo of her name inked on his arm. In Style reported that on Thursday the 18-year-old shared an image of a tattoo of his sister’s name written above the Roman numbers “23” on his left tricep. It’s unclear what the number 23 stands for, but it has some significant meaning. According to the report, Kaia was there to watch her brother have the tattoo put on.