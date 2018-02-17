Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Allegedly Get Matching Tattoos, Reports ‘The Sun’

The pair have solidified their bond by getting matching ink

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has been the subject of many rumors over the past nine months. Fans and media outlets mostly speculated that there might be troubles between the two because the pair hasn’t been seen publicly, primarily because Kylie Jenner mostly stayed in hiding while pregnant with her daughter, Stormi, going completely dark on social media and not leaving the house very often. Although this reportedly worried her family, Kylie supposedly felt as though this would help her as stress might cause problems with the baby.

Fans have questioned whether she and the father of the child, Travis Scott, are even together, while others report that their relationship is extremely rocky.

However, recently, the pair was seen on Snapchat together wearing surgical masks. According to The Sun, they had their first “date night” since baby Stormi was born, and Kylie Jenner arranged for them to go to a tattoo parlor. The pair reportedly got matching tattoos that honor Stormi, but thus far, they are keeping them under wraps and not showing anyone publicly.

Kylie Jenner has been the first Kardashian to become incredibly private about her life. In fact, reports state that Kylie Jenner’s short-lived series, Life of Kylie, tanked because she was unwilling to talk about her private life including her break-up with Tyga and relationship with Travis Scott.

vday ????♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:52am PST

Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, also reportedly got matching tattoos at one point.Rumor has it that Kylie had that tattoo covered up so as not to remind her of her ex and so she could move on with her life.

Tyga reportedly dedicated a large chunk of his new album to Kylie Jenner, saying that he couldn’t have written it if he hadn’t been going through the break-up with the youngest Jenner. Many are speculating that he may have been unfaithful to her, as in his song, “King of the Jungle,” he explicitly says that he was unfaithful to the person he is singing the song about.

Kylie Jenner has not made any public comments about her love life, her ex-boyfriend or her current boyfriend. She is the most private of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and may continue the trend as she ages.