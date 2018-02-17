Jennifer Aniston Upset Justin Theroux ‘Partied Like A Single Man’ Claims ‘The Sun’

Allegedly telling people he was 'single,' Theroux has become close to New York photographer Petra Collins.

When Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux released a statement that the couple was separated, yet would remain “best friends,” the assumption was that the Friends star was jumping into the arms of her first husband, Brad Pitt. Yet according to sources, Justin was acting very single and that is why the two had to make an announcement that they were separating.

According to The Sun, a source close to the couple explained that they were both “very different people.” “Homey and down-to-earth” Jennifer was in California, living the clean life, and seething. This is because her Leftovers husband was in New York City, hanging out with his eclectic group of artsy friends’ and partying “like a single guy,” and even telling people that he was “single.”

“He’s even been telling people he’s single, while she spends most of her time in LA doing yoga, eating healthily and living a quiet life.

According to the publication, Justin is “not one for a quiet night in.” The source hinted that Justin didn’t act like he was married, which had to alarm the very loyal Jennifer.

“The reality is he’s been partying with all sorts of people in New York and couldn’t have looked less like a married man.

They allege that Theroux’s “closeness” to “art beauty” Petra Collins had become a “source of concern” for Jennifer Aniston. Because of this knowledge of the other woman, the source knew the end of the Aniston-Theroux marriage was near.

“He’s been pretty much living in New York full time and growing close to other people, so it was only a matter of time.

Who is the possible other woman, Petra Collins? The New York-based, Canadian-born Renaissance millennial has been called a “rising star” by Bustle, and rightly so.

Nearly half Jennifer Aniston’s age, the 25-year-old directed Selena Gomez’s video for “Fetish,” modeled for Gucci, created performance pieces for MOMA, has been an editorial photographer for Vogue, and even photographed ad campaigns for trendy designers including Stella McCartney. She has written artsy articles and is the one to watch.

Petra Collins’ artistic accomplishments are incredible for one so young, and Collins could certainly be the sort of eclectic person that Justin is known to hang out with. The source that spoke to The Sun explained that he is a “quirky” Renaissance man and the New York art scene really embrace the actor.

“The arty scene really embraced him. He’s a quirky character with very diverse interests. He loves fashion, design and, weirdly, has a collection of human teeth.

The source explained that Jennifer was concerned that everyone already knew about Justin’s partying on the other side of the country, and all that he was up to and realized they needed to officially make a statement that they separated.

The insider does point out that other people have already begun to “realize” what was really going on with the marriage. The rumors of a separation have been rampant for months.

“They tried to imply they were announcing this to get on the front foot, but they feared the truth might emerge any minute. Too many people had started to realize.”

In the end, “everyone” knew Justin was bad for Jennifer except for Jennifer herself. They both just wanted totally different things. He wanted to be part of the “scene,” while she wanted to be relaxed and cozy at their beautiful Bel Air home with their three dogs. They just could not make it work.