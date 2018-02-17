Meghan Markle Never Breaks This Beauty Rule According To Celebrity Makeup Artist Lydia Sellers

The former 'Suits' actress is very particular about her freckles

Meghan Markle’s beauty and fashion choices have been under the spotlight ever since her engagement to Prince Harry. A sweater that she wore to an official appearance with her fiance sold out after she was seen in it and there are tutorials for the messy bun that she’s sported before. But celebrity makeup artist and hair stylist, Lydia Sellers, has revealed that even though Meghan is becoming more and more of a style icon, the former Suits actress prefers a natural, unfussy look. In fact, Sellers says that she has one beauty rule that she never breaks: Markle doesn’t wear heavy foundation that covers up her freckles.

“Every time I’d do her makeup, she’d say, ‘Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don’t want a ton of foundation,'” Sellers told Refinery29.“It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on.”

Meghan has spoken about not wanting to hide her freckles before. In a 2017 issue of Allure magazine, she confessed that she hates when her freckles are Photoshopped out, and her skin is lightened for photo shoots. She also talked about the challenges of navigating Hollywood as a biracial woman.

According to Refinery29, Sellers was Markle’s makeup artist for two years before she moved to London. She added that the future royal bride not only prefers the natural look, but she likes all-natural, eco-friendly brands as well.

Megan’s preference for the “effortlessly glam” look could give us some clues on how she plans to do her makeup and hair for her wedding day on May 19 at Windsor Castle. Sellers says that it if it wasn’t a royal wedding, she believes that Markle would wear her hair down. But since she’s marrying the sixth in line to the British throne, she will probably wear an updo that’s simple and elegant, Sellers predicts.

“You never know, but that would be my guess,” she added.

As for the bridal gown, there’s still no concrete clues as to the designer Meghan will pick. There were reports that Markle was seen at a Vera Wang boutique not too long ago but there has been no confirmation that Prince Harry’s bride-to-be has chosen the renowned bridal wear designer for her big day. Victoria Beckham has denied that she was chosen, Marie Claire reports. But some have speculated that Roland Mouret is the guy who has gotten the job since he and Meghan know each other well.