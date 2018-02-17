‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Slammed For Letting Sophia, 8, Post ‘Fetish’ Video On Instagram

Farrah Abraham got blasted as a bad 'Teen Mom' star for allowing her daughter to lip-sync the lyrics to Selena Gomez's racy 'Fetish' single.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is known for stirring up controversy. This time around, Farrah is getting blasted for allowing her 8-year-old daughter Sophia to post a “Fetish” video on Instagram. Some fans told Abraham that she shouldn’t let her child even have an Instagram account, while others were shocked by the sight of the Teen Mom star’s 8-year-old lip-syncing words such as “If I were you, I’d do me too,” reported Pop Culture.

“The daughter of Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham posted a musical.ly video on Instagram…set to Selena Gomez’s sexually charged single ‘Fetish,’ released in 2017.”

Most of the slams were directed to Farrah. The Instagram followers felt that Abraham should be closely supervising her daughter’s posts and therefore should have stopped her long before she shared the “Fetish” video. Others threw shade at Farrah for letting Sophia use Instagram on her own, regardless of the content.

Teen Mom OG Star’s Daughter Advised Not To Be Like Her Mother

After viewing the video, one Instagram user told Farrah to “slow it down” and stop making Sophia seem older, calling it “sad.” Several said that they were “disturbed” by Sophia’s Instagram post, telling Abraham to “shut this page down.”

Some of Sophia’s Instagram followers directed their comments to the little girl. One fan recommended that Abraham’s daughter be careful to avoid acting like her mother. Farrah supplies “enough bad” for the world to handle, advised the fan.

Others expressed concern for Sophia as the ” product of her environment,” calling the situation “so damn sad” and pointing out that the little girl is understandably not aware of the significance of posting the “Fetish” video. One Instagram follower alleged that Abraham is not a suitable mother.

“For Sophia to be lip singing to a song with the word ‘fetish’ in it makes me sick! She has lived…with a wh*re of a mother. Farrah is the most disgusting role model.”

But although that Instagram follower wrote that she wouldn’t let Abraham even take care of her dog, others defended Sophia’s video.

Sophia Gets Defended For Instagram Video

One fan of Farrah and her daughter thought that the video was innocent. Calling Sophia a “little girl singing along to a damn Selena Gomez song,” the Instagram follower challenged others to recall singing along to tunes that had suggestive lyrics.

“It’s innocent fun. Don’t hurt yourselves trying to look too deep into it.”

Another described Sophia as “just a little kid trying to have fun.” The Instagram follower suggested that others let the 8-year-old enjoy her life and “STOP bullying” Sophia just because they didn’t like Farrah.

Abraham just shared a new Instagram picture in which she described her love for Sophia, recalling “holding her” and viewing her daughter for the first time. But although Farrah wrote that loving her child “unconditionally is the best feeling in the world,” the Teen Mom star’s post also came in for its share of criticism.

Farrah Abraham Insists That She’s A Great Mom

Some fans claimed that Sophia is acting like a mini version of Abraham, warning that the Teen Mom star faces trouble ahead when her daughter is older. But Farrah has repeatedly insisted that she is a wonderful mom, reported In Touch.

Farrah Abraham insists that she’s a great mom to her daughter. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP Images

Abraham, however, also has been criticized for hinting that she let her 8-year-old drink a weight loss beverage, Flat Tummy Tea; waxing Sophia’s eyebrows, and letting her pose in a bikini. But Farrah claims that her daughter faces a bright future.

“Despite all the hate that has come her way over the years, Farrah insists she’s a great mom. She is hard at work pushing Sophia’s burgeoning career as a mini fashion and cosmetics mogul.”

Abraham said that rather than pursue a career as a Teen Mom mini-star and discuss “sex and unplanned pregnancies,” her 8-year-old will “do something better.” Farrah predicted that the little girl will specialize in makeup or clothing.

Already the official owner of a children’s boutique Sophia Laurent, the 8-year-old is “already in fashion,” boasted Abraham. The Teen Mom star views fashion as her daughter’s “thing and her life.”