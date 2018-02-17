‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Election Day Drama, Scandalous Article About Alexis Hits ‘The Intruder’

Wally Kurth, who plays Ned on 'General Hospital,' reveals election is 'a real nail-biter.'

General Hospital spoilers tease that it will be a dramatic week in Port Charles since there will be several twists during the special mayoral election.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Ned are head to head, and it is a tight race between the two. However, Ned thinks he has a good chance of becoming the new mayor.

The Poll Begins

For starters, Ned knows Alexis better. He was a bit lost on what he should do if he faced Laura. On the other hand, Alexis has an effective strategy in place. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Alexis will have people rounding up voters and getting them to the polls.

While Ned thinks he has a chance of being mayor, he is still scared about what the outcome will be. He will end up hiding in the Quartermaine mansion where, Wally Kurth reveals, Ned will prepare two speeches. Ned will try to get his bearings by having a victory speech and concession speech.

General Hospital spoilers hint that the wait will grate on Ned’s nerves. At some point, he will lose his faith. Olivia will try to give him more courage telling him that there’s still hope as long as it’s not over.

Charles Street Developer Sways Election Results?

While Ned is waiting at the Quartermaine mansion, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Charles Street developer Jim Harvey will swing by. The man is confident, more so than anybody. Once the results come in revealing that there’s a greater chance for Ned to lose, he will leave. It seems like Harvey is more invested in this election than Ned, and he has the power to change the tide.

With election day right around the corner, Alexis turns to Finn for a little moral support. #GH is all-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/tXLdeqUwjS — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 15, 2018

General Hospital spoilers tease that an article will suddenly surface in The Intruder. There will be a malicious article painting Alexis in a bad light.

The latest issue of Soap Opera Digest reveals that someone will use Alexis’ relationship with Julian Jerome against her. The article will accuse her and Julian of using the pub to hide their real purpose: organized crime.

Her involvement in Julian’s early release from Pentonville by cutting a deal with the justice department will also be publicized.

Ned had no idea Alexis had something to do with Julian’s release, and General Hospital spoilers suggest that this will upset Olivia, who thinks Julian is a threat to Leo.

While the black propaganda may give Ned the lead he needs to win, he remains unsure. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Ned’s party will gather at the mansion, while Alexis and her crew will wait for the results at Charlie’s.