Drake Donates Nearly $1 Million For ‘God’s Plan’ Music Video

The Toronto rapper can be seen touring around Miami, surprising fans and donating money to needy residents.

As he once said on the hook of Big Sean’s “Blessings,” Drake feels blessed. Now he’s working to give those blessings out to others.

The Canadian rapper released his music video for his newest single, “God’s Plan,” Friday morning. A text opening at the beginning reveals that the budget for the video was $996,631.90.

All of it was donated to Miami residents.

After showing a montage of some of the more desperate residents living in the area, Drake can be seen dancing in a skyscraper similar to his swagger moves in the “Hotline Bling” music video. The video then cuts to Drake entering a grocery store and telling all of the customers to get whatever they want, and that the bill was on him.

After seeing grocery shoppers go nuts with excitement, Drake is then seen approaching clueless fans who are unaware that he’s behind them. After surprising a few of them, he surprised them even further by bringing out wads of cash and giving it away for nothing in return. Mothers start crying at Drake’s generous donations and embrace him in gratitude. Drizzy can also be seen signing academic scholarships at Miami High School, as well as shouting the lyrics to his song with hundreds of passionate fans singing along with him in the background.

Earlier this month, Hypbeast reported that Drake gave out $175,000 to random Miami residents during the music video shoot. After the video’s release, it was revealed that it was actually the entire music video budget of $996,631.90, according to Rolling Stone. Drake called the video “the most important thing I have ever done in my career” on his Instagram.

Recruited by Lil Wayne’s record label, Young Money, in 2009, Drake has had a successful music career spanning five studio albums and over 100 singles. He’s won three Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album with 2011’s Take Care and Best Rap Song and Performance for “Hotline Bling.” He’s also been featured 70 times on the Top 40 charts, with his most recent hit being featured on the Migos song “Walk It, Talk It.”

The song “God’s Plan” is featured from his EP Scary Hours, which was released in January alongside its other featured single “Diplomatic Immunity.” The EP is available for digital download on iTunes.

You can watch the music video for “God’s Plan” below: