‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers Mon., Feb. 19: Horita Escape Plan, John Confesses, Stefan Sees Abigail In New Way

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, February 19 reveal an intense day in Salem. Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) try to escape. John Black (Drake Hogestyn) tells the truth to a few of his loved ones, and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) sees Abigail (Marci Miller) in a new light.

‘Horita’ Predicament

One of the big storylines for February sweeps is John poisoning Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). Fans are a bit confused as to why John would do that to his best friend. It is clear that his hand is being forced and it has something to do with the ISA. Will and Paul were digging into the mystery, and as a result, John was forced to take drastic action.

Despite a gunshot ringing out, neither character was killed. However, they are both stuck in a dangerous predicament. DOOL spoilers reveal that Will and Paul will try to find a way out of their situation. At the same time, “Horita” will become closer.

John Confesses

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday also tease that a few loved ones will find out the truth. Unable to keep the secret of poisoning Steve, John will confess the truth. He ends up admitting his actions to Steve, Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans), and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). How will they react to the shocking news?

Even though Steve will survive, there might be another person who ends up paying the price. Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) could end up getting caught in the ISA crossfire later in the week.

Stefan & Abigail

DOOL spoilers also reveal that Stefan will see his sister-in-law in a new light, She Knows reported. Abigail has been having a tough time with Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) death. Even though she doesn’t believe that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) is guilty, Stefan will try to convince her. As fans recall, he has his reasons, especially after that chilling phone call just before Andre’s murder.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that there will also be a complicated storyline with Abigail’s mental health. Recent events suggest that Abby’s psychological issues might come back with a vengeance. Instead of just having hallucinations like she did with her PTSD, she could be dealing with a secondary mental illness.

Rumors suggest that Abigail might have developed a second personality. There are rumors that she ends up sleeping with Stefan. How will this factor into Andre’s murder investigation, the “Chabby” romance, and how Stefan handles this complicated storyline?

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.