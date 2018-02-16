Photo Of Elderly Man Eating Valentine’s Day Lunch With Wife’s Ashes Goes Viral

The heartbreaking photo has taken social media by storm.

A heartbreaking photo captured on Valentine’s Day is sweeping the internet. A passerby noticed a man sitting alone at lunch on the romantic holiday, who was dining with his wife’s ashes.

Chasidy Gwaltney spotted the lonely man at lunch, and at first, believed he was waiting for someone to join him. When she realized that wasn’t the case, and noticed the ashes across the table, she snapped a photo to remind everyone how precious life and love are.

The unidentified man can be seen sitting across from an empty seat, with a full plate of food in front of him. There are also two glasses of white wine on the table, in addition to greeting cards, one of which reads “You & Me” on its cover. The man also appears to be weeping into his napkin as he dines with his wife’s ashes.

The photo was shared on Chasidy’s personal Facebook page, and the image of the man sobbing in his napkin is breaking hearts across the country. The photo has been shared over 430,000 times, has 545,000 reactions, and over 100,000 comments. Over 238,000 of those reactions were sad-faced emojis.

Chasidy’s message with the image was touching. The Corpus Christi resident noted that often times people take their partners for granted and are unaware of how quickly they can be taken away from them.

She went on to explain that people often forget to say “goodbye” or “I love you” to their partner and can often get caught up in their own lives that they miss out on the precious moments.

“Please love your Sweetheart while you have the opportunity, you never know what tomorrow will bring or take away!”

Thousands of comments thanked Chasidy for sharing the photo, while many wished to know the identity of the man. Some who had also seen the post tagged their significant other in the comment section and vowed to never take them for granted.

Heartbreaking photo shows man dining with his wife's ashes on Valentine's Day https://t.co/JMG4uhtLT0 — brian ruiz (@mrBRAXE) February 16, 2018

A small amount of Facebook users blasted Chasidy for exploiting this moment on social media and claimed she invaded the privacy of the unidentified man. Many came to Chasidy’s defense and proclaimed the photo was a positive message for loved ones and speculated the man wouldn’t mind.