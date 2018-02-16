‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of Feb 19: Hope Makes Liam A Tempting Offer, Sally Snaps

Updated spoilers for the week ahead on 'B&B' show that Ridge plots revenge and "Watie" makes a fresh start.

Brand new The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 19-23 offer additional insights into B&B spoilers for next week already reported by Inquisitr. Here are additional insights into what goes on next week on the CBS soap, including who gets kissed, who gets accused, who gets a gift, and who gets an enticing job offer as February sweeps roll forward.

B&B Spoilers, Monday, February 19

As the week begins, Bold spoilers say that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) gives Thorne a martini shaker that was a family memento, according to Soap Central. Thorne is touched, but what’s most on his mind is Katie Logan (Heather Tom). He goes to take her phone back and kisses her passionately, but it seems a long shot that he’ll win her heart because she’s thinking about another man.

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers, Tuesday, February 20

The B&B spoilers from Highlight Hollywood reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is relaunching Hope for the Future and wants Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) at her side since he’s an aspiring philanthropist. Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) talks to Ridge about the difficulties of being a single parent and her despair that Liam isn’t coming home to her.

B&B Spoilers, Wednesday, February 21

Bold spoilers reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Scott Clifton) goes to see Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and tells him that Liam isn’t going to forgive him. Bill issues an ultimatum. Liam tells Hope about the ultrasound appointment and says they’re having a girl. He’s happy, but he’s not warming up to Steffy. Both Hope and Liam begin to feel romantic inklings toward each other, but neither speaks up about it out of guilt.

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers, Thursday, February 22

On Thursday, B&B spoilers tell us that Ridge spends time with his daughter and he’s still harping on his theory that when she slept with Bill, she was somehow coerced or victimized. Since Lt. Baker (Dan Martin) is back next week, it looks likely that Bill could be arrested. Also, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) is happy that Wyatt and Katie broke up, but is trying to cover her glee.

B&B Spoilers, Friday, February 23

At the end of next week, Wyatt goes to see Katie to try and make amends. He’s sorry that he broke up with her without explanation. He reveals he saw the kiss between her and Thorne. The pair kiss and make up and agree that their lines of communication got crossed. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Know Soaps say that they decide they want to get serious.

Also, next week, Alex Wyse is back as Saul Feinberg to support Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) as she goes to extremes to try and force Bill to fulfill the promise Liam made to help her fashion firm. Catch up on the latest Bold scoop on Pierson Fode’s rumored return as Thomas, and what puts Dollar Bill in the hospital.

Watch CBS daily for new B&B episodes and check back here often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.