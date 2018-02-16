‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 6 Wrapped Production, Likely Premiere Date And What To Expect

Orange Is The New Black Season 6 is officially on the way as the cast has confirmed that production has wrapped. Netflix remains tight-lipped on what fans can expect in the sixth season; however, the cliff-hanger ending in the fifth season gave up some clues as to what may happen next.

Warning, to those who aren’t caught up, there are Season 5 spoilers below.

OITNB is yet to get an official release date; however, the last four seasons premiered in June. Therefore, fans should expect Season 6 of Orange Is The New Black to release around June on Netflix.

Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee, announced on Twitter earlier this week that she has finished filming the sixth season and is excited about its release. Brooks also told E! Online that she hopes her character gets the justice she was seeking in the fifth season.

OITNB Season 5 took place over an eventful three days where the prisoners of Litchfield rioted over the death of Poussey. The intense season featured a death, torture scenes and the conclusion of the riot. The season ended with the prisoners being put in on to different buses, which suggest that they may end up in different prisons due to the activities in Litchfield.

Season 6 may address Piper’s sentence, which was for 13 months. According to Deadline, Dale Soules, who plays Frieda, has been upgraded to a series regular.

Last day shooting #OITNB season 6 with my beautiful co-star. Until the next one! #orangefamily ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/9nXr4mKUna — Laura Prepon (@LauraPrepon) February 8, 2018

As for the inmates who are likely to return, Flaca and Maritza get assigned to separate buses. Maria Ruiz helped release the hostage guards to work out a deal to see her child and will likely make an enemy of Gloria in Season 6 of Orange Is The New Black.

Lorna seems to be very pregnant, and Daya turned herself in for shooting the guard before the riot ended and may end up facing a murder charge. In reality, Humphrey’s died from a stoke after Maureen Kukudio put oxygen bubbles into his IV while he was receiving treatment.

There are many directions Orange is the New Black could take with Season 6. Netflix has not released an official trailer. The season will likely feature 13 episodes and premiere around June.