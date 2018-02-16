Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Expand Church As Well As Family, Baby Bump Enters 19th Week

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have big plans for their family and their church in Texas.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are the newest expecting parents on the block. After they announced their first pregnancy in January, they have been showing fans on Instagram how their lives have changed with the little one on the way. They have been traveling across the country to participate in Bible conferences and making sure that Counting On fans are updated on the baby bump.

However, the latest post on Jinger’s Instagram showed that the couple is not just expecting to grow their family. As the pastor of Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas, Jeremy Vuolo, as it seems, has decided to expand his tiny church.

Counting On fans got a glimpse of Jeremy Vuolo’s congregation when Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard paid a visit to Texas. The 26-year-old Duggar captured scenes from Jeremy’s Sunday service, which showed that the current Grace Community Church Laredo is in a house with chairs lined in rows, a low ceiling, and fluorescent bar lights. The place looked packed with churchgoers, and very few seats stood empty.

Grace Community Church was first founded in 1956 in Southern California with the average weekly attendance recorded at over 8,000 in 2008, according to Sermon Central. Since then, they have expanded all over the U.S. with many pastors in employment. It is one of the most prominent and most popular megachurches in the country, with new sites opening all across the continent.

To ensure a healthy future for the Laredo, Texas branch, Vuolo and Jinger Duggar are searching for a new venue to host their congregation every Sunday. They revealed their search for a new religious home on Jinger’s Instagram.

Unlike their current spot, this space has the traditional high vaulted ceiling, an elevated stage for the pastor and choir and bell-shaped window openings. Counting On fans were entirely on board for the new place.

“Beautiful building needs bringing back to life!” A fan exclaimed. “You’re just the people to do it.”

“Just minimal improvements to the walls and this beautiful church would be stunning,” another noted. “What peaceful prayers and wonderful praise could take place here.”

“It would be a work in progress for a while but a beautiful place for worship,” a fan wrote. “Do you know any of the history?”

Jinger and Jeremy’s decision to expand their church is a bold move, considering that they have a baby on the way. The 24-year-old Duggar just entered the 19th week in her pregnancy. This is the couple’s first child, which means that they will have a lot on their plate once the little one comes into the world in July.

Their journey will be showcased on the new season of Counting On, returning to TLC on February 26, 2018.