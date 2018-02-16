‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Pierson Fode Returns For Courtney Hope Exit

'B&B' rumors hint that Thomas will sweep Sally away after Bill's nasty lie is exposed.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from recent leaks on social media indicate that Courtney Hope is leaving the role of Sally Spectra soon and Pierson Fode is back as Thomas Forrester to whisk her away for a romantic exit. This plot twist will leave room for the characters of Thomas and Sally to return at a future point on either a recurring or occasional basis or with recasts at a later date. Here are the latest updates on what is happening behind the scenes at B&B.

Courtney Hope Leaving – Spectra Gang Done

A source on Twitter leaked that Courtney Hope is leaving soon and that she’s already off the credits of the CBS soap. Not only is Sally leaving, according to the source, but a new blind item by Soap Opera Digest hints that all the Spectras and their associates will move out of the forefront. The blind item said a “once popular family” who hasn’t seen much action lately is “about to fade away.” While there are four soaps to choose from, with other hints, it seems the Spectra might be the ones to go.

Courtney Hope was reportedly last seen on set at the end of January, which would place Sally’s last scenes at the end of February to coincide with the end of sweeps. Recent photos show her at a shooting range, and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was seen filming hospital scenes, so these spoilers might all collide with trouble for Bill. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps forecast that Sally goes to extremes to take down Bill when he doesn’t keep his promises.

Pierson Fode Spotted On Set

Other B&B spoilers from social media revealed that Pierson Fode, who exited the role of Thomas a few months ago, was spotted back on set with roses in hand. These spoilers hint that Thomas might be back to sweep Sally off her feet. Fans were frustrated when Bill’s lie of Caroline Spencer’s (Linsey Godfrey) faked illness never came to light. It would be a satisfying bit of closure if Thomas revealed the lie and took Steffy away with him to New York to relaunch Spectra Fashions there.

Courtney Hope has not denied her exit, despite fans clamoring on social media asking her for denial or confirmation. Patrika Darbo, aka Shirley Spectra, answered one fan saying “thank you we’re recurring now” when asked about the status of the Spectras. CBS is always tight-lipped about actor status, and actors are not allowed to comment about exits or casting without explicit permission, so the lack of official confirmation or denial isn’t persuasive one way or another.

One Year Milestone

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers remind fans that Courtney began her role of Sally one year ago and it might have been a 12-month engagement with the option to extend. Courtney recently shared photos on Instagram of her working on the set of a World War II movie and has a second movie role listed on IMDB for this year as well. Another indication that Thomas may be coming for Sally is a new promo photo showing Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) ladies.

The picture shows Liam flanked by Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) with Sally nowhere in sight, despite her declaring her love for him before last year’s building blast. Fans loved Thomas and Sally’s love story, and it never came to a satisfying resolution. With Pierson’s abrupt decision to exit Bold and the Beautiful, Sally was left hanging without Thomas. It seemed like she fell for Liam fast, plus Thomas left town under a cloud because of the lie Bill told.

Sally calls Thomas and Bill unleashes his plan to build his skyscraper. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/XZmaR1oY8p #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Jwy7ayPOL1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 26, 2017

Bill’s Lie Must Be Exposed

Bringing back Thomas to reveal that he dumped Caroline for lying with Bill would bring the story full-circle. Sally loved Thomas more than Liam and had much better chemistry with the designer than the publisher. Plus, there’s also an empty plot thread since Bill essentially stole the Spectra property out from under her, burned her out, then almost killed her. Finally, there’s a new plot emerging to push Spectra Fashions aside.

With recast Hope catching Liam’s eye, she recently offered him a job working side by side with her at the soon-to-be-relaunched Hope for the Future fashion house. Plot spoilers had him going to work at Spectra, but with Hope’s job offer, it seems that the Spectras are soon sidelined, and Liam is moving forward with Hope, but with Steffy as emotional baggage that will continue to hold him back. Who Liam ends up with is anyone’s guess at this point.

Are you excited to see Pierson Fode back on the set of the CBS soap? Are you ready to see him reconcile with Sally? Catch up on the latest Bold scoop for the week of February 19-23, why Liam rejects Steffy and gets closer to Hope, and the gender reveal of Steffy and Liam’s baby. Watch CBS daily for new B&B episodes and check back here often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.