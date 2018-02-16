NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Should Offer Picks To Pelicans For Anthony Davis, Suggests ‘Valley Of The Suns’

The Suns should trade their first-round picks to the Pelicans if Anthony Davis becomes available this summer, 'Valley of the Suns' suggests.

The Phoenix Suns are currently tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the worst record in the league at 18-41 heading into the All-Star break. A quick look at the team’s remaining schedule suggests that they would most probably finish the season on the cellar of the NBA standings, and that is rumored to be good for GM Ryan McDonough’s plans.

McDonough is reportedly expecting to have three first-round picks in the coming 2018 NBA Draft, which is said to be loaded with young prospects such as DeAndre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marvin Bagley, and Trae Young.

Getting as many first-rounders as possible is evidently good for a rebuilding team like the Suns, but there are speculations that the team might seek to trade one or two of them if the opportunity to acquire a top-five NBA player presents itself.

Thus, recent rumors have emerged that Phoenix could possibly go after New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis via a trade this summer.

Davis, 24, is considered as one of the best, if not the best, big men in the NBA right now. He has been consistently producing monster numbers for the Pelicans this season, averaging 27.4 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 36.4 minutes per game.

Despite his solid performances season after season in New Orleans, Davis has only been in the playoffs only once in his so far six-year career.

New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis. Rick Bowmer / AP Images

Sporting News’ Sean Deveney said that Davis and the Pelicans may soon agree to part ways as their partnership has proven to be unfruitful throughout the years. Deveney noted that New Orleans general manager Dell Demps’ insistence to hang onto Davis is the only thing that is keeping the ballclub from trading the five-time All-Star.

Deveney believes that if the Pelicans decide to fire Demps in the offseason after another disappointing year, then the chances of Davis actually getting traded would increase. He named several teams as having an interest in dealing for the two-time All-NBA First team member should the Pelicans make him available this summer, and they are the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, and the defending champions Golden State Warriors.

However, the Suns may also have a shot at landing Davis if they offer their top picks to New Orleans before this June’s draft, according to Dallin Funk of FanSided’s Valley of the Suns.

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker. David Zalubowski / AP Images

Funk said that Phoenix has been waiting patiently “for an NBA star to become available” in the past couple of years while doing their best to establish Devin Booker as their superstar of the future. With so many picks to offer this summer, Funk thinks that should Davis becomes available, then the Suns should trade their highest first-round pick, even if it lands in the top five, to get him.

Funk suggested that if McDonough “wants to accelerate the (Suns’ rebuilding) timeline,” then this should be the summer to go all-in for the team’s future.