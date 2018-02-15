‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Furious Devon Fires Hilary – Lily Ready For Revenge

'Y&R' serves up karma as Hilary finally pays for her dirty deeds next week.

Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s soap magazines promise that Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) thinks everything is going her way. She’s got a hit TV show, hopes she’s pregnant, is trying to get closer to her billionaire ex to rekindle the flame, and life couldn’t be better. But her world comes crashing down next week when Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) discovers a secret she’s been keeping and rocks her world, but not in a good way. Hilary is about to lose everything! Is it karma?

Devon Digs Up Dirty Secrets

On Friday’s Y&R, spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Devon finds a flash drive on his computer and looks at the files. He sees a recording that leaves him stunned. The video shows Hilary and Juliet Helton (Laur Allen) at GC Buzz, and Juliet confirms to Hilary that Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) never sexually harassed her. Devon is shocked that Hilary encouraged Juliet to ruin his sister’s life and fleece Brash & Sassy for millions of dollars which tanked Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) business.

Juliet spells out that it was just one night of consensual drunken sex that had nothing to do with work and she regrets it. Since then, Hilary behaved better and convinced both Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Devon that she’s a changed woman. Her focus is on starting a family, but after seeing the recording, Devon decides she hasn’t changed one bit. He’s frustrated, and the payback that is coming to Hilary will be on two fronts – personally and professionally.

Devon Gives The File To Lily

Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s Soap Opera Digest indicate Devon is conflicted over telling Cane and Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) or not. His sister and husband just renewed their vows and put the Juliet drama behind them, but Devon decides they deserve to know the truth. After a few moments of thought, Devon decides he has no choice and takes the flash drive to the Ashby house and hands it over to Cane and Lily.

Devon leaves the drive with them so they can watch and decide what they want to do but it also seems that Devon plans to punish Hilary himself for what she did to his sister. Lily was heartbroken, Cane lost his job, and Vikki lost her independence since she had to take Brash & Sassy back to Newman Enterprises after she lost all the money to Juliet. Hilary and Juliet together wrecked the lives of many people that Devon cares about, and he’s not going to let it slide this time.

This is one GC Buzz you won’t want to miss. #YR pic.twitter.com/5qOWdknjtO — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 16, 2017

Hilary Fired, Mariah Takes Over

Other new Y&R spoilers hint that Devon will fire Hilary from GC Buzz and retool the show. Hamilton Winters Group owns the show, so he can do what he wants with it. Next week, spoilers for February 21 reveal that Devon rejects Hilary, but it seems this time it’s about business and is not personal. Devon doesn’t want her working in his office or for HWG and lets her go. The next day, February 22 spoilers say that Mariah gets devastating news.

This news might be that Devon fired Hilary and Mariah assumes GC Buzz is shutting down and she’ll be jobless. However, another spoiler about Mariah offers a silver lining. A spoiler for next week from the soap magazines says that Mariah finds herself in the spotlight. Rather than canceling GC Buzz, perhaps Devon replaces Hilary with Mariah. If showrunner Mal Young wants to punish Hilary for her misdeeds, replacing her with Mariah would certainly be a steaming pile of karma.

Today on #YR, Hilary lets her guard down with Devon and Chelsea cautions Nick on his need for revenge. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/yCjSTSMecB pic.twitter.com/0ie3lVqmz6 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 11, 2017

Can Hilary Be Redeemed This Time?

New Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Hilary works hard to rebuild her reputation after her dirty secret is exposed. Redemption won’t be easy, though, and she might not have a friend in town left after all this comes out. Lily and Cane will corner Hilary and rage at her for wrecking their marriage. No doubt Victoria will have some things to say to Hilary as well. With all this exposed, Hilary wouldn’t be able to get any guests to come on GC Buzz anyway, so firing her makes sense.

The one bright spot for Hilary might be if she’s pregnant even though she’s lost everything else. Can Hilary bounce back, or is she down for the count? Catch up on Y&R scoop with spoilers for the week of February 19-23, see why Chelsea reveals Christian’s paternity, and find out what’s making JR rage at Victoria. Watch CBS daily for new YR episodes, and check back here often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.