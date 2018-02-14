‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT Rages At Victoria – Dangerous Symptoms Hint At Deeper Problem

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) is suffering from a serious medical condition, but is it addiction or an illness? Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) noticed JT popping pills, and some spoilers hint he’s got an opioid addiction. But given JT’s temper tantrums, it could also be an illness that’s causing these troubling symptoms. Lately, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) sees JT spiraling between wanting to marry her to slamming around angrily, and that’s not a good sign. New YR spoilers reveal JT’s issues wreck their Valentine’s Day and could seal his fate.

JT’s Fury Spoils A Romantic Night

The latest Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that JT and Vikki head to the Top of the Tower for a big Valentine’s Day evening and he snaps when she dances with her ex-hubby Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Even though Victoria and Billy were chatting about Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni), JT is unreasonably jealous and rages at her. They leave the restaurant, but things turn even uglier at home when JT can’t drop it, and it just doesn’t make sense.

Young and the Restless spoilers from last week show that JT observed first hand how serious Billy and Phyllis are since he invited them over for a dinner party. If he were rational, he would see how ridiculous he’s being accusing Vikki of having lingering romantic notions about Billy. It’s too bad JT seems unhinged, and on Wednesday’s episode of YR, he lashes out at Vikki once they get home. He says that she spent half the night with Billy and that she’s disrespecting him.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Did JT’s Temper Ruin His Marriage To Mac?

JT has never thoroughly explained why he popped back up in Genoa City and Mackenzie Browning (Clementine Ford) slapped him with divorce papers. If JT was this erratic and temperamental with Mac, it’s no wonder she kicked him to the curb. Since coming back to GC, JT has been all over the place emotionally. One moment he’s romantic and loving and the next, he’s angry and slamming out the front door to sulk and pout.

There’s also the fact that JT has been very “physical” with Vikki, wanting sex almost constantly and all over the house, the office, and non-stop. This could be the excitement of renewing their romance, or it could be another symptom of what is going on with JT. There’s still the question of whether it’s addiction or an illness that is plaguing JT, but it looks like whatever it is, it will come out soon based on the latest Y&R spoilers for next week.

Mentions Of Colleen Are A Clue

Young and the Restless spoilers for February 12 showed JT went to see Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) on Colleen Carlton’s (Tammin Sursok) birthday to share his condolences on the loss they both still feel. Colleen drowned a long time ago, but she’s on JT’s mind. He told Traci that he’s been thinking “a lot about Colleen lately.” But why? He claimed it was about Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu), but there’s more to it since JT also avoided questions about why moved back to town.

It could be that Colleen and her untimely death is on JT’s mind because of his looming health crisis. Whether JT’s health is at risk from the after-effects of his electrocution years ago or because of a pill habit, it’s clear that something is seriously wrong. Given that Colleen’s memory was brought up out of the blue and JT admitted that he was taking pills for his heart, it might be that YR showrunner Mal Young brought JT back to the CBS soap only to kill him.

Love and Romance is in the air next week at #YR! pic.twitter.com/LVeVLQOCqp — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) February 9, 2018

JT Confesses Next Week

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central for next week reveal that JT finally opens up to Victoria about his anger issues and medical problem. JT fast-tracked his romance with Vikki, moved in with her, and even talked marriage although Vikki shot him down. So why is JT trying so hard to push their relationship forward? Is it because he knows his time is running out? Is JT trying to cram as much life and happiness into the life he has left?

Medical research on the after-effects of electrocution show symptoms that symptoms like JT’s can turn up years after the event including anger and aggressive behavior. Other research shows that electrocution can result in delayed death, so JT’s time might be running out. Did Thad Luckinbill come back to Y&R only to see his character die and break Vikki’s heart? Check out the latest YR scoop on Chelsea’s surprise marriage proposal to Nick, romantic Valentine’s Day photos, and Greg Rikaart’s return for Chelsea’s exit plot. Watch CBS every day for new Y&R episodes and check back here often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.