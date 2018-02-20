Add Michelle Obama To The Millions Of ‘Black Panther’ Fans

Former first lady praises movie by tweeting “Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen."

Black Panther is one of the most successful blockbusters of the Marvel superhero franchise. The LA Times reports it earned a whooping $235 million in its four-day holiday weekend opening.

Black Panther had the fifth highest domestic opening weekend of all time, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), Jurassic World (2012) and Marvel’s The Avengers (2012).

Black Panther also had Imax’s biggest weekend ever, bringing in $35 million globally from 676 screens.

But its success goes beyond the box office. Critics have almost unanimously acclaimed the movie, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a 79% fresh rating and CinemaScore rating it an A-Plus. It also received an 88% from Metacritic. No other superhero movie has ever earned such high recognition from critics. This is even more remarkable when you take into account that minorities are mostly ignored, play villains or just play small supporting roles in the superhero stratosphere. Last year’s Wonder Woman, and now Black Panther have not only shown there is a place for women and people of color in the Marvel universe, but also that their adventures can be phenomenally successful both critically and financially.

Now former first lady Michelle Obama tweeted her review of the movie, a first from her.

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

According to Vanity Fair, Michelle’s husband, Former President Barack Obama is a big comic book fan, so no doubt the movie was a huge hit for the Obama family.

Michelle is not the only celebrity heaping praise on Black Panther. Other big names tweeting their love for the movie include Oprah Winfrey.

Just saw it with Stedman. It’s Phenomenal!! Layers and layers of it. Wakunda ForEveeeerrrr! #BlackPanther — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 18, 2018

Mark Ruffalo.

This is amazing @chadwickboseman so proud of you and the whole team! #BlackPanther https://t.co/dRh5FPiC6p — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 17, 2018

Jada Pinkett Smith.

Black Panther felt soooooo good!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 17, 2018

Chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, Robert Iger.

The world has embraced Black Panther, which has obliterated expectations, broken records & shattered myths. Powerful storytelling that

touches hearts, bridges cultures, opens minds. Grateful to @Marvelstudios, #RyanCoogler & the cast and crew. #BlackPanther #WakandaForever — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) February 20, 2018

Black Panther is produced by Kevin Feige and David J Grant, and directed by Ryan Coogler. It stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, and Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia.

Sarunyu L / Shutterstock

The movie tells the story of T’Challa, who after the death of his father returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.