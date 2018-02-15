‘This Is Us’ Has Some Serious Celebrity Superfans

From ‘Bachelor’ stars to beauty queens to a Jonas Brother, the NBC drama boasts a huge celebrity following.

Bill Gates watches This Is Us. In a new interview with People magazine, the Microsoft founder and his wife revealed that they are big TV fans and that the hit NBC drama is on their radar.

“We’re watching This Is Us right now, although it can be very emotional some nights, and you have to say, ‘Okay, maybe we won’t do that,'” Melinda Gates told People.

That could mean the billionaire couple skipped the painful episode that detailed Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death, but it’s still not a huge surprise that Bill Gates has stumbled across This Is Us. The show’s recent post-Super Bowl episode scored the show an even bigger following than it already had. This Is Us executive producer Ken Olin tweeted that the “Super Bowl Sunday” episode was NBC’s most-watched show since ER, the night of the Friends finale, and any top drama on any network in the past 10 years.

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz previously said she was in awe of the celebrity fandom the show has garnered. The actress told People magazine that Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are fans of the show, and she also dished on two big-name singers.

“J-Lo and John Mayer,” Metz told the Daily Dish last fall. “There have been so many people that I have loved for so long. It’s been really amazing.”

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Indeed, John Mayer first tweeted about his This Is Us obsession last November, writing, “Just saw the first episode of This is Us and I’m hooked. Cryin’ and hooked. Not even wiping away tears for the next episodes. Just gonna let the first ones create tracks for a more even, efficient flow.”

This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore responded to the singer’s praise for their show.

Just saw the first episode of ‘This is Us’ and I’m hooked. Cryin’ and hooked. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) November 26, 2016

Not even wiping away tears for the next episodes. Just gonna let the first ones create tracks for a more even, efficient flow. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) November 26, 2016

Beyond dig, @TheMandyMoore. I’m about to attempt one of the most emotionally reckless stunts ever: watching an episode ON AN AIRPLANE. https://t.co/mCI3QIqH6l — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) November 26, 2016

Appreciate that brother. Mi https://t.co/g4ONZhLnrW — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) November 28, 2016

As Jack Pearson’s death mystery began to unravel this season on This Is Us, many more celebrity fans came forward. Devout This Is Us fans include Bachelor stars (who clearly didn’t find their own Jack Pearson when they were contestants on the ABC reality show) to beauty queens.

Can you imagine losing Jack Pearson? I can’t stop thinking about it. Finding someone like that, who is that kind of dad, and that kind of husband. Ugh. #stillrecovering #ithinkabouthimdaily #ThisIsUs — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) February 8, 2018

Damn I can never watch #ThisIsUs in a public place ever again, people are staring at me for my sobs — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) February 9, 2018

Just watched my first episode of #ThisIsUs and I’m hooked. Oh no. What have I done?!? ???????? — Miss Texas (@MissAmericaTX) February 11, 2018

Musicians including Martina McBride, Leona Lewis, and Nick Jonas are also self-professed This Is Us fans. Lewis recently gave a shout out to Jack Pearson’s heroic dog rescue (and told producers they need to market a waterproof mascara), while the Jonas Brothers alumnus posted a photo of himself playing guitar with the caption: “That moment mid-song when you realize you have two episodes of @NBCThisIsUs to catch up on.”

I can't tell you how much I love this and these people and this show. Thank you @NBCThisisUs Just…thank you. https://t.co/kNAI4WlRZB — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) February 6, 2018

Ok @NBCThisisUs u guys need 2 make ur own brand of waterproof mascara because I cry at every episode ???? I now have a bet with myself to make it through at least one show without a tear, but it never happens!! Just watched the rescue dog episode & it broke my heart ???????? — Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) February 14, 2018

And Oprah Winfrey is a notorious This Is Us fan. Oprah famously fangirled when she met This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown last year, and Milo Ventimiglia has talked about his first meeting with the OWN mogul at last year’s Emmy Awards.

With such a big celebrity fan following, This Is Us producers should have no problem getting any guest star they want for Season 3. This is the show that nabbed Sylvester Stallone for a TV cameo, after all.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.