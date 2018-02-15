‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Discusses The Possibility Of Getting Back Together With Ex Devoin Austin

Do Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin have a future together?

Briana DeJesus may be living with her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin, but that doesn’t mean they are back together.

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to the nature of their relationship, the Teen Mom 2 star is making an effort to set the record straight once and for all, confirming that she and Austin are definitely not rekindling their romance.

“For people questioning if I would get back with Devoin, the answer is a definite no,” DeJesus said in a statement to Blasting News on February 15.

DeJesus explained that while she and Austin have been spending plenty of time with one another in recent months, he is only living with her at her apartment to help her with her daughters, Nova and Stella, as she recovers. DeJesus and Austin welcomed daughter Nova five years ago, and in July of last year, DeJesus gave birth to the daughter of her now-ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

“It’s called him helping to co-parent and helping me out during a time of need,” DeJesus continued.

DeJesus went on to say that there is nothing else to report and clarified that she would “never, ever get back with” Austin, who has been accused of being a deadbeat dad to their daughter on numerous occasions.

Before she invited Austin into her home in Orlando, Florida, DeJesus was involved in a committed relationship with her Teen Mom 2 co-star Javi Marroquin, who she began dating in fall of last year. As fans may have seen, DeJesus and Marroquin maintained a long-distance relationship with one another for several months before things became rocky between them last month.

Prior to DeJesus’ plastic surgery appointment on February 1, rumors began swirling in regard to a potentially impending split, and in January, she and Marroquin parted ways. Although they ultimately got back together before DeJesus went under the knife, they called it quits a short time later after Austin was seen in one of DeJesus’ live social media videos.

DeJesus and Marroquin have maintained their distance since their split earlier this month and don’t appear to have any interest in giving their romance another shot.

Briana DeJesus and her family are currently in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.