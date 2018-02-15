Josh Duggar Left Out Of Wife Anna Duggar’s Valentine’s Day Instagram Update With Kids

Josh Duggar is nowhere to be seen in the Valentine's Day Instagram update made by his wife, Anna Duggar.

Anna Duggar has made a comeback on Instagram after years of silence. Ever since her husband, Josh Duggar, was ousted for his molestation scandal in 2015, Anna and her kids had to live a quiet life away from the cameras and social media. But with the arrival of baby Mason, the wife of the eldest Duggar have found her stride again as she debuts never-been-seen-before photos on her Instagram.

Kids are usually her primary subjects on Instagram and Twitter. She posts videos and snapshots from their daily life, updating their fans on how well they are growing. Since Michael, Mackynzie, Marcus, and Meredith have been away from the spotlight for two years, the fans now are marveling at just how much they have grown.

The mother of five showed off her beautiful children in honor of Valentine’s Day. Because she also homeschools them like Michelle Duggar does, she spends a lot of time with all her kids.

“So glad your back! Seriously! You are beautiful and a wonderful mama and it shows clearly in your children,” a fan wrote. “Just look at those happy faces! They have grown so big and are so beautiful and handsome.”

“How clever! Anna, your kids are so adorable,” another remarked. “I love the smile on your youngest girl!”

But it was notable that her husband, Josh Duggar, was missing in this collage that celebrated love. Considering that all the other married Duggars — Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar — posted and wrote messages about their spouses, the absence of Josh from Anna’s post showed that she is still being somewhat careful.

This Valentine’s Day post did not go without some negative comments from Counting On fans. Knowing that Josh has molested five underage girls and have used services for extramarital affairs, some of the followers of the Duggar family still have much to criticize about this couple.

“Cute kids with horrible parents,” a follower noted in the comment section.

All the new posts that Anna Duggar made since 2015 has been about her kids.

Before Anna rebooted her social media accounts, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were primarily giving updates on Josh’s family. They made sure to celebrate their eldest son’s family’s milestones, whether that be birthdays or anniversaries.

Her newest baby, Mason Garrett Duggar, was born on September 12, 2017.