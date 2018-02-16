Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Fans Blame Justin Theroux: Instagram User Claims He Cheated ‘With Multiple Women’

Brad Pitt got blamed for the failure of Jennifer Aniston's first marriage, but Justin Theroux is getting slammed for her failed second romance, with Brad reportedly taking on the role of comforting Jennifer.

When Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston split after he met Angelina Jolie in 2004, fans of the golden couple blamed Brad. Pitt allegedly had cheated on Jennifer with Angelina Jolie, who he subsequently married. Years later, after Brad and Angelina split, those same fans speculated that Aniston felt gleeful in seeing Pitt’s second marriage fall apart. In recent months, however, multiple reports claim that Brad reached out to Jennifer and apologized for what happened. Aniston reportedly accepted, leading to the two reuniting.

Although Jennifer was still married to Justin Theroux at the time, one recent report even claimed that Aniston and Brad Pitt were ready to take their renewed relationship public by going to the Oscars together, as the Inquisitr reported. Jennifer allegedly wanted the “last laugh” on Angelina Jolie. But such reports about Aniston and Pitt caused speculation about what was happening with her marriage to Justin. Theroux and Aniston just ended that speculation by announcing their split.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Romance Fans Blame Justin Theroux On Instagram

In the wake of Justin and Jennifer’s split, the Internet has gone wild with hope that Brad and Jennifer will renew their romance. Pitt is no longer getting slammed for ending his first marriage over his alleged affair with Jolie, which reportedly broke Jennifer’s heart.

But in seeking a reason for Aniston’s failed second marriage, some fans are slamming Justin Theroux. Although Brad and Jennifer have avoided using Instagram, Justin’s social media platform is alive and suddenly overflowing with comments from angry followers.

One Instagram user listed the signs that Theroux and Aniston were split. Jennifer was “on her own” at the Golden Globes and lacked any type of celebration from Justin for her birthday or Valentine’s Day, pointed out the user. Theroux also missed Ellen DeGeneres’ party that Jennifer attended. During Aniston’s appearance on Ellen’s talk show, neither mentioned Justin, and the user concluded that Jen and Justin always “seemed like opposites.”

Another angry Instagram follower pointed out that Aniston wore her wedding ring on her birthday, getting angry at Theroux for his alleged failure in the marriage.

“Jennifer still had her wedding ring on [at] her [birthday] party few days ago. You promised you would make her happy,” wrote the Instagram critic.

Brad Pitt reportedly is comforting his former wife Jennifer Aniston after her split from Justin Theroux. Patrick Gardin / AP Images

Another claimed that Justin didn’t “deserve” Jennifer. And then there was the furious Instagram follower who alleged that Theroux had been cheating “with multiple women” in New York. Several other Instagram users alleged that Justin had cheated.

“Theroux [was] cheating on her….Why don’t they take pictures [to document the cheating]?”

The comments got so vicious that one Instagram user pleaded with Justin to “turn off” the ability for users to post remarks.

Brad Pitt Reportedly Comforting Jennifer Aniston: Their Renewed Romance History

While Theroux faces the blame for his breakup from Aniston, Brad Pitt is there to pick up the pieces, according to MSN. After Brad and Angelina Jolie broke up, Jennifer reportedly comforted Pitt, and now he’s returning the favor, said a source quoted by MSN.

“[Jennifer Aniston] confided in [Brad Pitt] about all the missteps and problems in the relationship, and Brad provided the calming words that she needed to hear.”

Some fans are now insisting that Pitt and Aniston hinted they would reconcile in their original split announcement. At the time, the two described their relationship as “committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another.” Brad reportedly recently treated Jennifer to a secret dinner prior to her birthday, even giving her a ring. However, Pitt has not yet proposed again to Aniston, emphasized MSN.

Brad’s and Jennifer’s first marriage lasted from 2000 to 2005. Prior to their five-year marriage, Pitt and Aniston dated for two years.