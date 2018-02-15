Nikki Bella’s Next Match Revealed For Major Upcoming WWE Event

The WWE Universe will have the chance to see Nikki Bella wrestle again before the grandest stage of them all.

During the Women’s Royal Rumble match, The Bellas Twins made their long-rumored WWE returns and dominated the match before Asuka overcame both women to win the bout. Nikki Bella was actually the one to eliminate Brie Bella from the match, which might have been an angle to set up a new rivalry between the two sisters for WrestleMania. However, it’s still unconfirmed what The Bella Twins are doing at the event.

Neither Brie nor Nikki Bella has been featured on WWE television since the Royal Rumble PPV and there haven’t been any announcements about their return to Raw or SmackDown Live yet. However, it has been reported by RingSideNews that Nikki Bella’s next match has been announced for an upcoming WWE event at Madison Square Garden in March. She’ll team with John Cena to face Bayley and Elias during the show.

Other matches have been announced for the event, including a title defense from Brock Lesnar. Aside from her appearance during the Royal Rumble, her mixed tag team bout with Cena will be her first announced match since WrestleMania 33. Given Nikki Bella’s history of neck problems, she isn’t expected to work that many matches heading into WrestleMania 34. However, Madison Square Garden is always a major event.

‘The Bella Twins are expected to have a huge role on the grandest stage of them all.’ WWE

Clearly, Nikki Bella doesn’t have any issues getting back into the ring to perform, but WWE officials should be cautious about her neck issues and her part-time schedule over the past year has confirmed that fact. It’s still WrestleMania season, so it is very likely that The Bella Twins will be involved with the show even if the rumored Bella vs. Bella match doesn’t actually happen on the grandest stage of them all in New Orleans.

It’s possible for The Bella Twins to be featured in some kind of tag team match or WWE officials could want them to do something non-physical like a backstage segment or act as the WrestleMania hosts. The WWE Universe will have plenty of questions before the grandest stage of them all about what Brie and Nikki Bella will be doing at WrestleMania 34. Until WWE officials provide some answers, the fans can see Nikki Bella wrestle at least once more in Madison Square Garden next month.