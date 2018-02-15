Bill Murray And Tim Allen: Comedians Take Aim At Politically Correct Speech

'Nothing kills comedy quite like people who are constantly offended,' quipped 'No Safe Spaces' creator Adam Carolla about political correctness.

Bill Murray and Tim Allen are among countless influential comedians speaking out against the strict enforcement of politically correct speech. The fierce defense of the politically correct culture makes comedy more difficult. According to the Daily Aztec, it also “halts progression and conversation” on college campuses and impedes free speech.

Tim Allen, Dennis Prager, and Adam Carolla are making a feature film called No Safe Spaces, in defense of the right to free speech. According to Fox News, the insightful docudrama starring Tim Allen will explore the phenomenon of politically correct speech and its enforcement, on college campuses, in Hollywood, and in comedy.

Bill Murray, Tim Allen, Dennis Prager, and Adam Carolla are hardly the first to speak out against the alleged censorship spawned by the politically correct movement, but their words do carry substantial weight. Bill Murray and Tim Allen are iconic and beloved comedians.

While Bill Murray is not associated with Tim Allen’s new film, he has recently expressed some insightful observations to the press. Bill Murray recently spoke out against the enforcement of politically correct speech in an interview with CNBC. Readers can view the interview in the video below.

Tim Allen and Adam Carolla will not release their film until this fall, but already it’s getting reviews. Comedian Dennis Miller aired his reaction to the film and his feelings on politically correct speech versus free speech on Fox News in the video below.

Bill Murray makes the point that PC doesn’t speak to everyone, and it is selective.

“People are trying to win their point of view, as opposed to saying what if I spoke to everyone.”

Murray paraphrased the thoughts of his friend and fellow Saturday Night Live comedian Jim Downey.

“They try to pick out little pieces of a population and say we represent the Hispanics we represent the LGBT or something and they aren’t speaking to everyone at once. It’s almost demeaning to say I am choosing you because you are a splinter group or you are a certain minority group. There is almost a resentment that somehow you’re separated again.”

Chris Pizzello / AP Image

Is Bill Murray saying that politically correct speech plays favorites, and selectively represents a few groups, rather than all people? Bill Murray continued.

“[Saying] I represent you, instead of thinking that each citizen has a right to be respected as a citizen as someone under the laws of the country.”

No Safe Spaces creator Adam Carolla told the New York Post that politically correct speech was an impediment to good comedy. The Tim Allen film makes a greater point, that sometimes politically correct speech opposes free speech.

“Nothing kills comedy quite like people who are constantly offended. It’s impossible to be funny if we’re not allowed to poke fun at each other and that’s what’s happening with a new generation of people who seem to be offended for a living.”

Tim Allen’s new film is about more than defending comedy. According to Adam Carolla, there is a lot more at stake than a few laughs. Carolla told the New York Post that it is about basic freedoms and the right to be human.

“If we can’t have fun with one another then we lose our humanity. If free speech goes, then our basic freedoms will follow soon after.”

Tim Allen, Adam Carolla, Dennis Miller, and Bill Murray are comedians weighing in on political correctness versus free speech.