Tyga's upcoming album, KYOTO, is an ode to his old flame Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s relationship is already a thing of the past, but that hasn’t stopped the rapper from singing about his former love. Twenty-eight-year-old Tyga poured out his heart and soul into his new album, KYOTO, which he admitted is inspired by Jenner.

The 14-track KYOTO finds Tyga singing about Jenner and sharing his honest feelings about their relationship and breakup. Speaking to Complex, Tyga revealed that he felt that his breakup with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was a test from God, which “put him through fire.” He further shared that despite going through a mentally and spiritually difficulty time, he learned a lot and was able to analyze where he wants to be in five or 10 years from now. He also said that if it wasn’t for the hard times, he would not have been able to make this album.

“I put my heart on the table in front of the world.”

Meanwhile, Jenner, the muse for Tyga’s upcoming material, is reportedly aware of it and flattered that the album is all about her. A source told Hollywood Life that he’s been sending her lyrics to his songs for months.

Although the lip kit mogul is said to be secretly proud that there’s an entire album dedicated to her, she can’t celebrate it or admit it publicly given her relationship with Travis Scott. The couple recently welcomed the birth of their baby daughter, Stormi Webster. An insider close to Jenner said that the pair is doing well at present, so they don’t want anything to ruin the moment for them.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Tyga has been very open about his feelings for Kylie Jenner in the past weeks, even going as far as claiming that he might be the father of her baby. A source told Radar Online (via the Sun) that the “Rack City” singer wants a paternity test done because he thinks there’s a chance the baby could be his.

When reports first broke about Jenner’s pregnancy, Tyga took to Snapchat to write, “Hell nah that’s my kid.”

The post was soon deleted.

Bob Levy / Getty Images

Tyga’s upcoming album, KYOTO, features collaborations with 24hrs and Gucci Mane. Ahead of the album’s release on February 16, Tyga dropped the music video for “U Cry,” which was directed by Riveting Entertainment’s Arrad Rahgoshay. The video sees Tyga singing about a woman he loves “like February” even though “it’s like June now.”