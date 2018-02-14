Stormy Daniels Is Ready To Talk About Donald Trump, Her Manager Tells ‘Associated Press’

According to her manager, adult film star Stormy Daniels thinks that the actions of Donald Trump's lawyer violated the nondisclosure agreement that was keeping her silent.

Stormy Daniels is reportedly ready to break her silence about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, the adult film star’s manager told the Associated Press that Daniels believes that Trump’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, has violated the terms of a nondisclosure agreement. Due to recent actions taken by Cohen, Daniels feels that she can now speak freely about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump that happened years ago.

Michael Cohen recently confessed to paying adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, the sum of $130,000 ahead of Election Day in 2016. In a statement to the Washington Post, the attorney did not disclose what the alleged hush money was for. He only said that he used his own money to facilitate the payment to the adult film star and that he was not reimbursed by the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign. Now that Cohen has publicly revealed that the payment to Daniels was made, the adult film star no longer believes that she’s bound to the terms of the nondisclosure agreement that she reportedly signed.

Daniels’ manager, Gina Rodriguez, also told the Associated Press that her client views Cohen’s decision to seek a book deal as a violation of the agreement. According to the Daily Beast, a book proposal that the attorney is shopping around teases that his tell-all will touch on his role in the “unfortunate saga” of Stormy Daniels. So far, Cohen has not revealed whether he shares Daniels’ belief that his recent actions have invalidated the nondisclosure agreement that’s been keeping her silent.

After the allegations of an extramarital affair with Donald Trump made her a household name, Stormy Daniels began making public appearances. On the day of Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address, she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to get grilled about her rumored sexual relationship with Trump. Kimmel read a statement that had been released the same day that purportedly bore Daniels’ signature. It said that she did not have an affair with Donald Trump and that she had never received any hush money. Kimmel questioned the authenticity of Daniels’ signature on the statement, and she agreed that it did not look like her autograph. She said that she did not know where the statement came from. She also refused to confirm or deny whether she had ever signed a nondisclosure agreement.

Jimmy Kimmel continued to press Daniels for the truth by questioning her about a 2011 interview with In Touch Weekly. It detailed her alleged relationship with President Donald Trump, which reportedly began in 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament. She had talked to the tabloid before she signed a nondisclosure agreement, but In Touch sat on the interview for years. Former employees of the magazine told the Associated Press that it was not published until this January because Michael Cohen had previously threatened to sue the publication.

During the In Touch interview, Stormy Daniels spoke at length about the night that she and Donald Trump allegedly spent together in a hotel room over a decade ago. Their encounter took place just a few months after Melania Trump gave birth to her husband’s fifth child, now-11-year-old Barron. Daniels said that she asked Trump about his wife, and she was told not to worry about her.

Daniels described sex with the future leader of the free world as “textbook generic,” and she said that Trump did not use protection. She claimed that he expressed an interest in seeing her again and seemed “smitten” with her.

When Jimmy Kimmel asked Stormy Daniels if she had given an interview to In Touch Weekly in 2011, she confirmed that she had. However, she insinuated that the tabloid had not printed her exact words, even though the outlet presented the interview as a “full transcript” of her conversation with one of its reporters. Now that she feels free to talk, Daniels may explain what she meant when she told Kimmel that she did not give the interview “as it is written.”

“Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story,” said Daniels’ manager.