Twitter Users Reject Valentine’s Day Messages From Team Snapchat, Many Still Livid Over Update

Snapchat users are clearly not over the dramatic update and are not interested in Valentine's Day messages from the app.

Whenever an app puts out a significant update, users often respond with anger. However, most of the time those users adapt to the update and leave their disdain behind. Unfortunately, for Snapchat, that is not the case.

Snapchat recently released one of its biggest updates ever, and users were livid, to say the least. Now Snapchatters have taken to Twitter to bash the social media platform on Valentine’s Day.

Since its debut, Snapchat has sent friendly greetings to its users directly on holidays to wish them well. Valentine’s Day was one of these holidays, but in 2018, Snapchatters aren’t interested in getting a message from the app.

It looks like users aren’t over the dramatic update, which completely changed its look and functionality.

“Team Snapchat isnt allowed to snap me no more until they’ve proven to me that they’re ready and will go back to the way things were,” one user tweeted.

Most Valentine’s Day tweets directed at Team Snapchat were full of obscenities, as many users were angry to receive a message from the app this morning after the controversial update.

There were so many tweets lashing out against the app, that it became a trending topic in the United States. Many users had joked that they had broken up with Snapchat after the latest update, and were feeling heartbroken on the most romantic holiday.

“We broke up when you updated behind my back,” another user joked about receiving a “Happy Valentine’s Day,” message from Team Snapchat.

Not every Snapchat user has received a Valentine’s Day message from Team Snapchat, which has caused its own ruckus on Twitter.

“I am offended I didn’t get a Valentines snap from Team Snapchat or maybe I did and I just can’t find it,” one user joked about the confusing new update.

The Snapchat update sucks. RT to save a life! pic.twitter.com/5JHLeNmtDW — Isaac Svobodny (@isaacsvobodny) February 9, 2018

On February 8, Twitter user Issac Svobodny messaged Snapchat directly and asked how many retweets would they need to get the app to revert to its previous version. Snapchat responded to Isaac and said it just may take some time to adjust to the new update. They also said they would consider switching back to the old layout if there was a general consensus among users, and suggested he try and get 50,000 retweets.

Shortly after, Isaac shared his messages with Snapchat on Twitter to try and accumulate the 50,000 retweets. In just a week, Isaac’s tweet has over 1.4 million retweets. It’s safe to say that’s a general consensus.

According to the Guardian, a Change.org petition has already garnered over 800,000 signatures to revert Snapchat back to its previous version.