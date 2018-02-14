Bri Tiesi: Johnny Manziel’s Fiance In Spotlight As Quarterback Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder, Comeback Hopes

The Instagram star could end up being key to Manziel's comeback attempt.

Bri Tiesi was best known as an Instagram model whose pictures have attracted her hundreds of thousands of followers, but now the social media star is in the spotlight in what could be the biggest football comeback story in decades.

This week, disgraced former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel opened up about the mental health struggles that led him to fizzle out of the league after what had once been a promising start. He spoke of his hopes to get back into shape and return to the NFL one day, and said he is leaning on his fiance for support — Bri Tiesi.

In an interview on Good Morning America, Manziel admitted that he struggled with alcohol as a way to cope with his mental health issues and said it left him feeling empty.

“Going back through the last couple of years of my life, I was self-medicating with alcohol,” Manziel said (via the Houston Chronicle). “… You wake up the next day and that all is gone, that liquid courage or that liquid-like sense of euphoria that is over you, is all gone. You are left staring at the ceiling by yourself … thinking about all the mistakes you made in your life. What did that get me?”

Manziel spent two uneventful seasons with the Cleveland Browns before a series of off-the-field incidents led him out of the league entirely. He has made attempts at a comeback, but now seems determined to make it back to the league again. That appears to be an uphill battle, with the 25-year-old quarterback already seen as limited by his size and physical abilities even before his behavior led him out of the league. So he would not only have to address those physical limitations, but convince a team to take a chance on a quarterback at what is already an advanced age.

That has turned much of the spotlight to Bri Tiesi, who has been by Manziel’s side through the ordeal. As the Houston Chronicle noted, she is seen as a good partner and has not tolerated his wild behavior since they first got together. Tiesi has also helped by using her large Instagram following to push Manziel’s clothing line, ComebackSZN (which stands for Comeback Season).

Bri Tiesi has also helped Johnny Manziel address one of the most glaring difficulties while he was in the NFL — his turbulent relationships with women. Manziel was accused of abusing ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley, one of the incidents believed to have cemented his exit from the NFL. But with Tiesi’s support, Manziel is ready to give it a go one more time — if any team will have him.