‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin’s Family Says Kailyn Lowry Never ‘Genuinely’ Loved Him

Javi Marroquin's family speaks out about Kailyn Lowry.

Teen Mom 2 fans watched a brand new special titled Being Javi this week as MTV cameras followed Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband in his daily life. Javi opened up about things such as being a single dad, co-parenting, and dating after his divorce. However, one of Javi’s family members had some very interesting things to say about his marriage to Kailyn.

According to a Feb. 13 report by Pop Culture, during the Being Javi special, Marroquin’s cousin, Lydia, was interviewed about his love life. Lydia revealed to Teen Mom 2 cameras that Javi is “a lover,” adding that he just wants to give love and have a special person in his life. She went on to reveal that even when things were rocky with Kailyn Lowry, it was easy to see that Marroquin was in love with Lowry. However, Lydia went on to announce that she believed that Kailyn didn’t “genuinely” love Javi in the same way.

“Even on those bad days, you could still tell he loved [Kailyn]. I never got that vibe of her genuinely loving you and saying, ‘That’s my man.'”

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s love story started when they met through mutual friends. The pair began dating and before they knew it were expecting a baby together. The couple married while Lowry was in her third trimester of pregnancy and Marroquin took on the role of doting step-dad to her older son, Isaac, whose father is Jo Rivera. Kailyn and Javi welcomed their son, Lincoln, and eventually decided to move to Delaware. Things were bumpy for the pair, who began to fight over their trust issues. While Javi was deployed for the Air Force the couple decided to call it quits and announced that they planned to divorce.

Javi Marroquin returned home to find his life completely changed. He and Kailyn Lowry went their separate ways, but the Teen Mom 2 dad made it clear he wanted to work things out. Kailyn didn’t feel the same way and began dating Chris Lopez. Not long after, Kail announced that she was pregnant with Lopez’s baby. Kailyn and Chris are no longer together, but do share a baby boy named Lux. She and Javi continue to co-parent Lincoln, and Marroquin often spends time with his former step-son, Isaac, as well.

Teen Mom 2 fans can see more of Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry’s family dynamic when new episodes begin airing on MTV later this year.