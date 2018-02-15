Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Ramp Up Instagram With Baby Boys As ‘Counting On’ New Season Premiere Nears

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard make sure their fans are updated via Instagram as the new season of 'Counting On' continues without them.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are nowhere to be seen in the new season trailer for Counting On. The 29-year-old reportedly got his family kicked off the TLC show when he continued to post transphobic tweets against Jazz Jennings, the star of TLC’s I Am Jazz. However, that does not mean that Jill and Derick are looking for quiet lives away from the spotlight. With the new season premiere of Counting On approaching, the parents of Samuel and Israel have ramped up their Instagram posts.

The Duggar couple was entirely excluded from the promo clip that was released just a few days ago. It showed Jinger and Jeremy settling into their married lives, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth enjoying their honeymoon, and Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell preparing for their wedding day, but it did not include anything about Samuel’s birth.

“We’ve had a lot of exciting things happen in our family recently and in the past few months — and you never know what’s around the corner,” Jessa Duggar said in the People Magazine video.

With Derick Dillard especially receiving a lot of negative attention from fans, Jill Duggar has increased the Instagram posts she dedicates to her husband. Before they got the boot from TLC, she mostly uploaded pictures of her kids as they adjust to their lives back in Arkansas.

Now, she posts mostly about the father of her children, displaying all facets of his personality and different roles he plays everyday. On top of being a loving father, he also works at Cross Church College and dedicates his time to his mother, who is a cancer survivor, and his younger brother, who just got married.

Despite Jill’s best efforts, there still are negative comments to be found in updates about her husband. When she uploaded a picture of Derick teaching kids, the fans expressed their skepticism for his instructions.

“You shouldn’t be allowed to work with kids when your son has had like 10 black eyes and you swaddle him until he screams,” a fan wrote, noting their rumored parenting technique. “People are catching on to you and your compulsive lying and child abuse.”

When she posted about how her husband loves to incorporate his eldest son into his workouts, the fans also wrote about watching out for Israel’s health.

“I don’t want to sound judgmental, but if you do that please be careful,” a fan commented. “You have a chance of hurting Israel’s spine.”

Many fans also write about the fact that they will miss seeing the Dillards on Counting On.

“Israel is so cute! Thanks Jill, sure will miss seeing you all,” a fan noted. “I watched you grow up & get married and have your first child.”

Despite what the fans write in the comments, the 26-year-old Duggar is determined to love and cherish her partner until the end. For this year’s Valentine’s Day, she wrote a loving post about Derick, who is currently set as the lock screen on her iPhone.