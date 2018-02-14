Reports suggest that the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer's husband and son play a big role in her recovery.

Many fans were shocked when Carrie Underwood first revealed that she had a nasty fall outside her Nashville flat in November 2017. The American Idol Season 4 announced, in a New Year’s blog post, that she got approximately 50 stitches in her face after the scary accident. Now, new reports suggest that the 34-year-old country singer’s son, Isaiah Fisher, and husband, Mike, are helping her recuperate.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well.”

Closer Weekly reported that Carrie Underwood’s family is playing a very big role on her road to full recovery, aside from the “thousands” of letters from her avid fans. A friend close to the “Before He Cheats” singer claimed that Isaiah is helping Carrie not dwell on the mishap. The insider also stated that Mike Fisher, Carrie’s husband, also does everything to help her.

“She talks about her stitches and he says, ‘I don’t care — you’re still my girl, mama!'”

The same tipster told the publication that Carrie Underwood is also keeping herself busy through fitness workout. Reports have it that the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” songstress is currently on a Japanese-style Tabata interval training. “She works with light weights and does lots of pull-ups, lunges, and squats,” the source revealed.

As a matter of fact, the Oklahoma-born artist shared photos of herself along with her son on Instagram earlier this week. In the snaps, Carrie Underwood and Isaiah were seen performing a squat. The American Idol alum donned an all-black sports attire while her son sported a black sweatshirt and a colorful pajama.

In the November 2016 issue of Redbook Magazine, Carrie Underwood talked about balancing her time being a mom and a Hollywood celebrity. The “Remind Me” singer divulged that she is not fond of asking help from anyone, especially when it comes to raising her own child. She said that accepting help is really hard for her.

“Sometimes I feel guilty that this is my son’s life: We live on a bus and we’re in a hotel room and sometimes we’re in the middle of nowhere and it’s not so great. It’s not all glamorous.”

However, Carrie has learned to accept the fact that she could not do everything on her own years later. The singer revealed that she now hires a nanny to help her especially when they are on the road. Carrie Underwood added that she still feels “guilty” whenever she asks someone to look for Isaiah while she runs errands.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher welcomed their first baby together in February 2016. Since then, the Grammy-winning country superstar has become very vocal about her life as a mother. She even revealed that Isaiah has changed her as a person, Today previously reported.

“I’m in a better mood a lot of the time. He’ll be watching cartoons and I’ll be watching him. I’m completely in love.”

Meanwhile, another Closer Weekly source claimed that the “Blown Away” singer is now excited to go back to work. The insider added that wife of Mike Fisher is willing to do everything so she could rise to the challenge. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Carrie Underwood!