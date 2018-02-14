Paige Confirms She Has A New Boyfriend Three Months After Split With Alberto Del Rio

According to Robert Pasbani of Metal Injection, Paige has gone public with her new relationship just Paige and Alberto Del Rio were one of the oddest WWE couples in the past couple of years as they got involved in many controversies. They got engaged in 2016 but they broke up about a year later. With all that is happening in Paige’s life in the past three years, things are starting to look up with the confirmation of her new boyfriend.

three months after her engagement with Del Rio ended. Paige is currently dating Kalan Blehm, the bassist of heavy metal band Attila. The couple started dating just before the holidays and they were seen together in an Orlando Magic game.

Paige and Blehm both posted pictures to confirm their relationship in their respective Instagram accounts. The news of her new relationship is a welcome sight for the former two-time WWE Divas champion after a tumultuous two years.

It all started in August 2016 when Paige was suspended for 30 days after violating the WWE’s Wellness Policy. Then it was followed by a second suspension that lasted for 60 days while also going public with Del Rio, much to the dismay of her male fans.

The suspensions were followed by the online leak of her nude pictures and sex tapes that involved ex-boyfriend Brad Maddox and current WWE superstar Xavier Woods. The misery for Paige did not end there as she underwent neck surgery and she was out for more than a year.

As recapped by WWE.com, Paige returned to WWE television on the November 20, 2017 episode of Monday Night Raw. Along with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Paige formed Absolution. However, Paige suffered another setback during a live event six-man tag match wherein she was kicked hard in the back by Sasha Banks.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Paige will never be allowed to wrestle in the WWE again due to her neck injury. What was initially believed as just a stinger, is an injury similar to Edge’s career-ending neck injury in 2011. Paige is now back on WWE television but in a managerial role for Absolution. The WWE or Paige has not confirmed her back injury but it seems like her wrestling career is over.

Paige poses before a WWE match. WWE

Besides Kalan Blehm and Alberto Del Rio, Paige has also dated A Day to Remember guitarist Kevin Skaff. Paige is just 25 years old and it’s a sad thing that she might not be able to wrestle again. However, it’s wonderful that Paige has found love just three months after her engagement ended.