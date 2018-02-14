Nokia Comeback A Success Thanks To HMD Global, Trumps Google, HTC, And One Plus Sales

HMD Global’s efforts to bring back the Nokia brand has finally borne fruit. In the latest Counterpoint analysis, Nokia beat popular smartphone brands like Google, HTC, OnePlus, and Sony.

Neil Shah, a Counterpoint analyst, revealed that HMD Global sold more Nokia smartphones than more prominent brands in the industry in Q4 2017 via Twitter, reported Tech Radar. According to Counterpoint’s official website, the company identifies itself as a global industry analysis firm. It is based in Hong Kong and employs senior analysts with experience in the industry.

Nokia sold 4.4 million smartphones in Q4 2017. The revived brand sold more than other smartphone favorites, including HTC, Sony, Google, OnePlus, Asus, and Lenovo.

Shah explained in one of his tweets that HMD Global and the Nokia brand made a huge comeback, considering that they started with no ranking or shares in the mobile industry a year ago. As it stands, HMD Global’s revolutionized Nokia feature phones, like the 3310, ranked No. 1 in the industry at 15 percent of the market shares.

The Finnish company made some leeway in the smartphone category as well, ranking at just below Oppo, reported Android Authority. Nokia ranked No. 11 in the smartphone category, giving HMD Global 1 percent of the market shares. Given the feature phone and smartphone shares, HMD Global now ranks #6 on the market with 5 percent of the total market shares.

HMD Global is confident that Nokia will continue to rise, especially with the upcoming surprises it has in store for the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. According to Tech Crunch, Nokia was one of the brands that made big waves at the 2017 MWC. 2018 could prove to be another strong year for HMD Global and Nokia.

The Finnish company is expected to release another iteration of the 3310. The new Nokia 3310 is expected to have 4G LTE capability and may even have an Android-based OS. The nostalgic unit may finally be coming into the 21st century with the expected upgrades.

There are also rumors swirling that HMD Global will unveil the much-anticipated Nokia 9 at the 2018 MWC. The test unit of the upcoming smartphone was allegedly spotted online by DetikInet—an Indonesian tech blog— reported Android Headlines.

The publication speculated that the Nokia 9 would have a curved display based on the reportedly leaked images of the test unit. However, GSM Arena was quick to note that the smartphone in the leaked pictures could have been a Nokia 7 Plus.

Regardless, the 2018 Mobile World Congress might reveal HMD Global and Nokia’s future in the mobile industry. For now, they can celebrate their triumphant comeback.